Visual Edge Technology, Inc. Acquires Slash Point Sales

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visual Edge Technology is expanding its Managed IT Services footprint in the Midwest with its most recent acquisition of Slash Point Sales and Service of Emmetsburg, Iowa.

With nearly 15 years in the managed services industry providing engineering, implementation and management of client technology infrastructures, Slash Point brings a broad base of expertise not only to the Midwest territory but to the national Visual Edge IT brand.

"Slash Point Sales is excited to gain the ability to provide more products and services than ever before with the support and backing of a national company," shared Ryan Berkland, Owner of Slash Point Sales and Service. "Joining Visual Edge also provides more opportunities for our employees. We [Ryan and Tonya Berkland] are honored to see our business expand by partnering with Visual Edge IT."

Slash Point Sales and Service was established in 2007 to meet the technology needs of small- and medium-sized businesses in the area. They are a respected technology leader in Northwest Iowa with many long-time clients. Slash Point has built a model of trust and proactive service through collaborative client relationships.

"Slash Point adds to our managed IT capabilities serving our Midwest markets," said Austin Vanchieri, Chairman and CEO of Visual Edge Technology. "Continuing our managed services growth both organically and through acquisitions demonstrates our bold approach in North America."

Visual Edge has nearly 90 locations across the country that provide secure technology solutions for IT and print/copy to its customer base. With the acquisition of Slash Point Sales and Service, the Visual Edge IT brand not only increases its pool of expertise but continues to boost its reach with managed IT services and security solutions.

###

ABOUT VISUAL EDGE INC.

Visual Edge Inc. specializes in managed IT services and security, cloud computing, and print/copy solutions for businesses across the U.S. including remote office locations. We offer a full line of office technology and services including 24/7 remote monitoring and administration of networks, service desk, and data backup and restore to improve business processes across a variety of industries. Plus, Visual Edge represents the industry's leading manufacturers of office technology, allowing businesses to get equipment, supplies and service from a single source. Backed by more than 20 years of technology service and a national network of expert engineers, Visual Edge is uniquely positioned to support business technology needs. The company is headquartered in North Canton, OH, USA. For more information, visit www.visualedgeit.com.

Visual Edge IT is a trademark of Visual Edge, Inc. in the United States.

For more information (press only)

Jen Arthur, National Marketing Director

317-475-9519

Related Images











Image 1: Visual Edge IT









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



