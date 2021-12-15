Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. to Present at Noble's Virtual Transportation & Logistics Investor Forum

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) ("Eagle Bulk", "Eagle", or the "Company"), one of the world's largest owner-operators within the midsize drybulk segment, today announced that its CEO, Gary Vogel, will present at Noble Capital Markets' Virtual Transportation & Logistics Forum which is to be held on December 16, 2021 at 09:00 EST. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session moderated by Noble Capital Markets senior equity research analyst, Poe Fratt.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed at Channelchek (http://www.channelchek.com), the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will later be archived on Channelchek as part of Noble's C-Suite Series (www.channelchek.com/c-suite)

About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. ("Eagle" or the "Company") is a US-based fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile midsize drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax / Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including: strategic, commercial, operational, technical, and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis. For further information, please visit our website: www.eagleships.com.

