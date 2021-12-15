 Skip to main content

Proactive news headlines including Etruscus Resources, NEXE Innovations, Boosh, Valeo Pharma and Lumina Gold

Globe Newswire  
December 15, 2021 2:10pm   Comments
New York, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

 

  • MegumaGold starts drilling at its Elmtree gold project in New Brunswick click here
  • Recruiter.com boosts software focus in MOU with Raise Recruiting click here
  • Trust Stamp announces strategic growth plan in Africa click here
  • Dalrada partners with Lenovo and Iceotope to provide liquid-cooled rack-mounted servers with heat recovery click here
  • Globex Mining Enterprises options Magusi Mine project in Quebec to Electro Metals and Mining click here
  • Etruscus Resources reveals positive results from its field exploration program at the Rock & Roll property in British Columbia's Golden Triangle click here
  • Loncor Gold says Adumbi preliminary assessment signals robust project over life of the mine click here
  • Boosh to launch direct home delivery on Booshfood.com in January for North American consumers click here
  • Cloud DX says Hamilton Health Sciences adopting its remote patient monitoring platform click here
  • Naturally Splendid Enterprises says its NATERA plant-based foods now offered through DirectFood.store click here
  • Cabral Gold intersects high-grade gold at PDM target on its Cuiú Cuiú gold project click here
  • NEXE Innovations set to ramp up annual pod production after successful site acceptance test for proprietary equipment click here
  • Nextech AR launches Stripe Integration for its 3D mapping and event platform Map Dynamics click here
  • Royal Road receives environment and social management award from Colombian government click here
  • African Gold continues to expand resource potential at Kobada Est in Mali click here
  • FansUnite Entertainment's Askott Games division inks deal to launch casino games on Pariplay click here
  • Lumina Gold adds drill rigs to target mineral resource estimate conversion and expansion at its Cangrejos project in Ecuador click here
  • KetamineOne Capital appoints Joe Ramelli as its chief financial officer click here
  • CleanSpark reports strong strong fourth-quarter and full-year revenue growth as its hash rate surges click here
  • Tocvan Ventures starts drilling again at Pilar project in Mexico click here
  • XPhyto epilepsy clinical trial planned in 2022 with its proprietary fast-dissolving CBD oral strips click here
  • Valeo Pharma reveals a major milestone for its two innovative asthma therapies with reimbursements approved click here
  • Nomad Royalty pays first US$13.3M under Greenstone gold deal and updates on asset portfolio click here


 

 

