DEADLINE ALERT for ONTF, SNAP, NVAX, Z/ZG: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Class Period: February 2021 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 3, 2022

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was materially misleading because it failed to disclose, among other things, that the surge in COVID-19 customers observed in the lead up to the IPO consisted of a significant number that did not fit ON24's traditional customer profile, and, as a result, were significantly less likely to renew their contracts.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Class Period: July 22, 2020 – October 21, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 10, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Apple's privacy changes would have, and were having, a material impact on the Company's advertising business; (2) Snap overstated its ability to transition its advertising with Apple's privacy changes; (3) Snap knew of, but downplayed, the risks of the impact that Apple's privacy changes had on the Company's advertising business; (4) Snap overstated its commitment to privacy; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Class Period: March 2, 2021 – October 19, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 11, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Novavax overstated its manufacturing capabilities and downplayed manufacturing issues that would impact its approval timeline for NVX-CoV2373; (ii) as a result, Novavax was unlikely to meet its anticipated EUA regulatory timelines for NVX-CoV2373; (iii) accordingly, the Company overstated the regulatory and commercial prospects for NVX-CoV2373; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z, ZG))

Class Period: February 10, 2021 – November 2, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 18, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that, despite operational improvements, the Company experienced significant unpredictability in forecasting home prices for its Zillow Offers business; (2) that such unpredictability, as well as labor and supply shortages, led to a backlog of inventory; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to wind-down its Zillow Offers business, which would have a material adverse impact on its financial results; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

