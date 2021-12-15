Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP Represents Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. in $172.5 Million Upsized Public Offering Underwritten by Goldman Sachs and Jefferies

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP today announced that it represented Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system, in an upsized underwritten public offering. The offering, including the full exercise of the overallotment, consisted of 10,147,059 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering to the company were approximately $172.5 million.



Relmada intends to use the net proceeds to fund research and development activities for its clinical development programs related to Relmada's lead product candidate, REL-1017 (esmethadone), which is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression and other potential indications, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP also represented RLMD in its $115 million underwritten public offering of common stock in December 2019. SRF is looking forward to this continued partnership and supporting this important research and the great team at Relmada.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies and Guggenheim Securities acted as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

The Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP team was led by partners Gregory Sichenzia and Barrett DiPaolo, and associates Matthew Siracusa and Ryan Flynn.

