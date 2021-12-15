 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Level One Bancorp Announces Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend

Globe Newswire  
December 15, 2021 9:19am   Comments
Share:

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Level One Bancorp, Inc. ("Level One") (NASDAQ:LEVL) announced that the Board of Directors of Level One had declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.06 per share payable on January 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2021.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Level One Bank, a full-service commercial and consumer bank headquartered in Michigan with assets of approximately $2.54 billion as of September 30, 2021. The Company operates sixteen banking centers throughout Southeast Michigan and West Michigan. For more information, visit www.levelonebank.com.


For further information:

Media Contact:
Nicole Ransom
(248) 538-2183

Investor Relations Contact:
Peter Root
(248) 538-2186

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com