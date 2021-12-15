At 10.2% CAGR, Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Size [2021-2028] | To Hit USD 38,573.5 Million

Pune, India, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market , which stood at USD 17,868.8 Million in 2018, will reach USD 38,573.5 Million by the end of 2026. If these figures prove true, the global breast cancer therapeutics market will rise at a CAGR of 10.2% between 2018 and 2026

The research report gives an entire study of the Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market leaders with key statistics like sales, revenue, price, product picture and specifications, contact information, cost, capacity, production and company profile. The report offers critical information at the state of the enterprise. Marketing channels and development trends of the market is also well-found inside the report, making it a valuable source of information and path for agencies and individuals.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/breast-cancer-therapeutics-market-100163





North America to Remain Dominant on Account of Presence of Skilled Professionals

The increasing number of breast cancer cases all over the world is anticipated to boost the global breast cancer therapeutics market at promising rates, finds Fortune Business Insights in a new study. The study is titled, "Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts".

The breast cancer treatment market in North America is currently leading the global landscape, supported by the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and rising uptake of advanced facilities in the region. In 2018, North America generated a revenue of US$ 8,033.8 Mn because of the increasing prevalence of breast cancer in the region.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.



Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/breast-cancer-therapeutics-market-100163





Looming Patent Expiries Fuels Demand for Generic Drugs

According to the World Health Organization, in 2018, an approximate of 627,000 women, which is tantamount to 15% of all cancer deaths worldwide, succumbed to breast cancer. The rising incidence of breast cancer is one of the chief drivers of the global breast cancer therapeutics market.

The global breast cancer therapeutics market is likely to witness the prevalence of high competition. According to the report, Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd) held the dominant share in the market in 2018. Its diverse product portfolio backs growth of the company in a targeted and chemotherapy segment.





Leading Players operating in the Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market are:

Genentech (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd)

Eli Lilly and Company

Celgene Corporation

AstraZeneca

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Kyowa Kirin

Bristol Myers Squibb

Mayne Pharma Group Limited

Valeant Pharmaceuticals





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/breast-cancer-therapeutics-market-100163





Key Stakeholders:

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research and development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/breast-cancer-therapeutics-market-9089



