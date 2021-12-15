Disinfection Robots Market Worth $2.79 billion by 2028 — Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, " Disinfection Robots Market by Type (UV Light, Disinfectant Sprayer, Combined System), Technology (Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous), End User (Hospital, Transportation, Hospitality, Industries), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028" published by Meticulous Research®, the disinfection robots market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.1% from 2021 to reach $2.79 billion by 2028.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5234

Disinfection robots automatically disinfect the air and surfaces of hospital environments and significantly reduce the duration and resources spent on disinfection while lowering the risks of exposure for healthcare personnel. Hospital-acquired infections are a major concern for the healthcare industry worldwide. Every year, millions of patients get infected, among which thousands of patients die due to complications resulting from the infections contracted in the hospital. Disinfection robots are mobile robots that can navigate independently or with the assistance of an operator. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, the usage of disinfection robots has expanded beyond hospitals to public transit and other public venues such as shopping malls.

The key factors driving the disinfection robots market are the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and their high economic burden. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HAIs in U.S. hospitals have resulted in medical expenditures of approximately $28.4 billion each year.

Furthermore, technological advancements in the field of robotics and their increased adoption in emerging economies are some of the major factors that provide significant growth opportunities for market players. However, certain limitations of disinfection robots, including the high initial capital investment coupled with additional repair and maintenance costs, are expected to hamper the growth of this market to a certain degree.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Disinfection Robots Market

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11th March 2020 and directed countries to take immediate actions to detect and contain the transmission of the disease. In order to curb the spread of infection, hospitals worldwide started adopting disinfection robots to carry out efficient disinfection without the need for manual intervention. The utilization of disinfection robots drastically minimized the risk of exposure. According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), the COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand for professional cleaning robots, including disinfection robots, by approximately 92%.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5234

Additionally, disinfection robots are increasingly being utilized in other public areas to curb the spread of the highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus. For instance, the robot Breezy One by Fetch Robotics, Inc. (U.S.) is used to disinfect the airplanes in the Albuquerque airport. Similarly, numerous restaurants started using robots for service in restaurants and disinfection purposes. For instance, in 2020, NCH Healthcare System, a non-profit healthcare system based in Florida (U.S.), deployed their germ-zapping robots in six restaurants in Naples. These robots use pulsed beams of UV light to disinfect dining areas.

Furthermore, numerous hotels in Tokyo (Japan) admitted and housed mildly affected COVID-19 patients in an attempt to reduce the burden on hospitals. These hotels used robots for greeting the guests and disinfecting the areas used by the patients. Also, various shopping malls, offices, and food retailers have started using disinfection robots for sterilization and ensuring the safety of their staff against exposure to infection.

Thus, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of disinfection robots tremendously and is expected to positively impact the disinfection robots market.

Disinfection Robots Market Overview

The overall disinfection robots market is segmented based on type, technology, end user, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Based on type, in 2021, the ultraviolet light disinfection segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall disinfection robots market. The large market share of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for these robots due to their ability to neutralize various types of viruses, quicker turnaround time, and efficient disinfection of disease-causing microorganisms.

Based on technology, in 2021, the fully autonomous disinfection robots segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall disinfection robots market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the advantages of the technology to provide cost-effective disinfection with minimal or no need for manual intervention, self-navigation, and smart safety features such as auto-shutdown when a person enters the room.

Quick Buy – Disinfection Robots Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/65317608

Based on end user, in 2021, the hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall disinfection robots market. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for disinfection robots by the hospitals due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 outbreak and the benefits offered by disinfection robots, such as quick and efficient disinfection without the need for manual intervention.

Geographically, in 2021, Europe dominated the global disinfection robots market, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. The large market share of this region is attributed to the rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, increasing adoption of disinfection robots due to the COVID-19 pandemic, favorable government initiatives, and the presence of top players in the region.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the type, technology, end user, and geography, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past four years. In recent years, the disinfection robots market has witnessed numerous product launches, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions.

The key players operating in the global disinfection robots market are SESTO Robotics Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), UVD Robots (Denmark), PDI, Inc. (U.S.), Xenex Disinfection Services Inc. (U.S.), Nevoa Inc. (U.S.), Badger Technologies LLC (U.S.), Skytron, LLC (U.S.), Omron Corporation (Japan), Fetch Robotics, Inc. (U.S.), Finsen Technologies Ltd (U.K.), Taimi Robotics Technology Co. Ltd (China), Akara Robotics Ltd. (Ireland), Siemens AG (Germany), and Milagrow Business & Knowledge Solutions (Pvt.) Limited (India) among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/disinfection-robots-market-5234

Scope of the Report:

Disinfection Robots Market, by Type

Ultraviolet Light Disinfection Robots

Disinfectant Spraying robots

Combined System Disinfection Robots

Disinfection Robots Market, by Technology

Fully Autonomous Disinfection Robots

Semi-autonomous Disinfection Robots

Disinfection Robots Market, by End User

Hospitals

Transportation

Industries

Hospitality

Others

Disinfection Robots Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Switzerland Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Singapore Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5234

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Type (Cleaning Robots, Mopping Robots, Hybrid Robots), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Operation (Self-drive) Price Range (Below USD 200, 201- 500) Application (Residential, Commercial)– Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market-5181

Food Robotics Market by Type (Articulated Robots [SCARA, Six-axis Robots], Delta & Parallel Robots, Collaborative Robots, Cartesian Robots, Cylindrical Robots, Portal Robots), Payload, Application, End Use, and Geography — Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-robotics-market-4957

Infection Control Market by Product [Sterilization (Steam, Radiation, Sterilant, Indicators), Disinfection (Washer, UV Disinfection, Disinfectants), Endoscope Reprocessing, Protective Barriers], and End User — Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/infection-control-market-5058

Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market by Product and Services (Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, NLP), Application (Medical Imaging, Precision Medicine, Patient Management), End User (Hospitals, Patients) — Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-artificial-intelligence-market-4937

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/454/disinfection-robots-market-2028





Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research