Molecular Partners to Host Oncology Day (Virtual)

Updates from today's talk will include:

Overview of clinical strategy and corporate outlook 2022 and beyond

Patrick Amstutz, PhD, CEO of Molecular Partners

Update and status of Abicipar- investigational anti-VEGF for the treatment of nAMD and DME

Michael Stumpp, PhD, COO of Molecular Partners

DARPin applications and technological advancements

Daniel Steiner, PhD, SVP Research

Multispecific immune cell engagers, Targeting CD40 and 4-1bb in combination with Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP)

Nicolas Leupin, MD, PhD, CMO of Molecular Partners

AML: Emerging treatment landscape and the targeting of leukemic stem cells

Professors Adrian Ochsenbein, MD, and Carsten Riether, PhD – Inselspital, Bern University Hospital

MP0533, a trispecific t-cell engager for the treatment of AML

Anne Goubier, DVM, PhD, VP Biology at Molecular Partners



"We are happy to share and celebrate the great advancements our team has achieved in the last year, and even more so in the last few weeks, which have been especially busy," said Patrick Amstutz, CEO of Molecular Partners. "Even as COVID-19 continues to occupy our lives, and remains a focus for the company, our team still managed to advance our internal oncology programs and initiate a new DARPin-RLT program in collaboration with Novartis. We will discuss today the progress made, the strategy moving forward, and the upcoming milestones in our oncology pipeline."

Following the prepared remarks both management and guest speakers will be available for a question-and-answer session. A copy of the presentation and a link to the live webcast of the Oncology Day will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.molecularpartners.com. An archived webcast recording of the event will be available on the website following the presentation.

Call Details:

Date: December 15, 2021

Time: 8:30 am ET (2:30 pm CET)

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin therapeutics in the areas of ophthalmology, oncology and infectious disease, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas. www.molecularpartners.com; Find us on Twitter - @MolecularPrtnrs





