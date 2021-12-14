The New Ireland Fund (IRL), Inc. Declares Annual Distributions

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") has declared an annual net investment income distribution of $0.0011 per share, an annual short-term capital gain distribution in the amount of $0.2527 per share and an annual long-term capital gain distribution in the amount of $2.0281 per share. The distributions will be paid in cash on January 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 24, 2021. The shares will trade "ex-dividend" on December 22, 2021.



The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc., (N.Y.S.E. - IRL) a closed-end diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of Irish securities.

The Fund is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd. based in Dublin, Ireland. KBI Global Investors Ltd. is majority owned by Amundi Asset Management, Europe's largest asset manager by assets under management.

The Fund is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol - IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at 1-800-468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com

Website: www.newirelandfund.com



