MeiraGTx to Host a Virtual Research and Development Day on Gene Regulation

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, will host a virtual R&D Day via webcast and conference call on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET highlighting the Company's gene regulation platforms.

MeiraGTx's R&D Day webcast will feature a presentation by Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. The event will provide a detailed overview of the Company's gene regulation platforms including promoter engineering and MeiraGTx's proprietary platform driven by novel synthetic riboswitches controlled by oral small molecules. The presentation will be followed by an audience question and answer session.

MeiraGTx's virtual R&D Day details are as follows:

Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the event, as well as a replay, will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website at www.investors.meiragtx.com/.



About MeiraGTx's Gene Regulation Platform

MeiraGTx is pioneering transformative technologies that allow precise control of gene expression using proprietary oral small molecules. The gene regulation platform includes synthetic riboswitches, rationally designed for mammalian cells. MeiraGTx's gene regulation system provides an unprecedented platform for spatial and temporal control of gene therapy, with broad implications for the applicability of genetic medicines for treating a wide range of potential disorders not limited to inherited diseases.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) is a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company with six programs in clinical development and a broad pipeline of preclinical and research programs. MeiraGTx has core capabilities in viral vector design and optimization and gene therapy manufacturing, as well as a potentially transformative gene regulation technology. Led by an experienced management team, MeiraGTx has taken a portfolio approach by licensing, acquiring and developing technologies that give depth across both product candidates and indications. MeiraGTx's initial focus is on three distinct areas of unmet medical need: ocular, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative diseases, neurodegenerative diseases and severe forms of xerostomia. Though initially focusing on the eye, central nervous system and salivary gland, MeiraGTx intends to expand its focus in the future to develop additional gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from a range of serious diseases.

For more information, please visit www.meiragtx.com.

