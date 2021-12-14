A Runway Show to Empower the Next Generation: Toronto Kids Fashion Week Season Six

Toronto, Canada, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 250 young models took their first steps on the catwalk at Toronto Kids Fashion Week (TKFW) on December 4th. With the "Mission to Mars" theme, TKFW welcomed its sixth runway show. Over 1,000 guests experienced the confidence of kids models on the runway and the creativity of kid's fashion design.

"We saw an opportunity to offer kids a way to get their feet wet in the real professional fashion industry. Learn from industry professionals who walked the big runways and own the big brands. Now they are getting their chances to step into the spotlight and be these real superhero models." said the Show Director Jamie Hodgins at a press conference.

Toronto Kids Fashion Week has brought top-notch fashion experience to children and attendees with the vision of being a global platform for the kid's fashion industry. TKFW professional casting crew invited 250 kids from 600 applications to model. Like the New York Fashion Week or Paris Fashion week, TKFW is powered by a stylist team that prepared the outfits for each kid model and coached professional runway walks by experienced models to ensure fashion designers were well represented. In the sixth season this year, TKFW has attracted young talents and their families worldwide, even from Japan and Brazil.

"Mission to Mars was a complete success! The designers, models, dancers, stylists, and entire team created an out-of-this-world style fashion show for our 6th season," said Jamie Hodgins.

Toronto Kids Fashion Week is dedicated to featuring kid's fashion designers alongside the most iconic kidswear brands in Canada and worldwide. The event showcased more than 25 kid fashion brands over three shows. TKFW featured designers from the UK, House of Juniors, and the US, Teddy & Me, and Justice. Toronto-based kid's fashion brands include Eyes on Mi, Maison Louis Canada, Meyo, Moka Collection, Norma Reed, Song+Bird, Two Sisters Dresses, Zero 20 Kids. TKFW also supports local designers Javeda Baby from Calgary and Mini Luxury Lane from Edmonton.

TKFW recognizes the importance of empowering the next generation. With the convergence of fashion, diversity, and art, TKFW allows kids to show their talent and potential, provides more connections for kid models with model agencies for their modeling career, and enhances top kid's fashion brand recognition.

About Toronto Kids Fashion Week:

Founded in 2018 TKFW was born to establish a global platform in Children's Fashion with a focus on social responsibility and industry inclusivity. TKFW is dedicated to featuring children's wear brands and fashion designers from around the world, while shining a spotlight on up and coming models, designers, and trends. TKFW also recognizes the importance of inclusivity among the fashion industry, and reinforces anti-bullying messaging as part of their platform. Exemplifying the message that the Fashion industry can be inclusive and that bullying is never a good look on anyone.







Kelly Chen Canadian Ecosystem Institute 4379891747 zhan.chen@ecoinst.ca