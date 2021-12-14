Ocean Power Technologies Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Investor Conference Call and Webcast on December 15, 2021, at 9:00 A.M. ET



MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. ("OPT" or "the Company") (NYSE:OPTT), a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, today announced financial results for its second quarter, ended October 31, 2021.

Business Highlights

Revenues grew to $247,000 in the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 compared to $118,000 for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2021, driven by growth in Strategic Consulting Services as the Company further integrates the February 2021 acquisition of 3Dent Technology, Inc.

Entered strategic partnerships with software and robotics developers Greensea and Fathom5 to advance the development of the Company's proprietary next-generation Maritime Domain Awareness Solution ("MDA") platform.

Conducted offshore MDA testing off the coast of New Jersey with positive results for OPT's continued development of this leading-edge solution.

Subsequent to quarter-end, and as previously announced, the Company completed its acquisition of Marine Advanced Robotics ("MAR") on November 15, 2021, expanding OPT's commercial offering into autonomous vehicles for maritime data services.

Management Commentary – Philipp Stratmann, OPT's President and Chief Executive Officer

"We had another quarter of progress executing our strategy to become the global leader in data- and power-as-a-service within our oceans and seas. We are reinforcing the building blocks of our services' technology design, including static data capture through our PowerBuoy® platforms, as well as autonomous vehicles through our acquisition of Marine Advanced Robotics. We also partnered with experienced developers to bolster our proprietary Maritime Domain Awareness platform that will feature advanced analytic capabilities and military-grade cybersecurity. We believe this will result in larger MDA project scoping and a strong subscription business."

Financial Highlights

Revenues – increased to $247,000 for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022, compared to $118,000 for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2021, due to additional strategic consulting services.

– increased to $247,000 for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022, compared to $118,000 for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2021, due to additional strategic consulting services. Engineering and product development costs – increased $2.0 million from the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 to the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. This was mainly due to costs related to OPT's Greensea and Fathom5 MDA project.

– increased $2.0 million from the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 to the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. This was mainly due to costs related to OPT's Greensea and Fathom5 MDA project. Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs – increased by approximately $200k from the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 to the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2021. The Company continues to manage its SG&A costs closely.

– increased by approximately $200k from the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 to the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2021. The Company continues to manage its SG&A costs closely. Net loss – based on the above activity, the Company had a net loss of $5.2 million for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 compared to a net loss of $3.0 million for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Total unrestricted cash and cash equivalents were $72.6 million as of October 31, 2021.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company closed on the previously announced MAR acquisition in a cash and stock deal. This included $4.0 million of cash and $7.0 million of stock at closing.

Net cash used in operating activities for the first six months of Fiscal Year 2022 was $10.4 million, as compared to $5.7 million for the first six months of Fiscal Year 2021.



Conference Call & Webcast

As announced on November 9, 2021, OPT will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial and operating results on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. Investors, analysts, and other interested parties may access the conference call by:

877-407-8291 (toll-free in the U.S.)

201-689-8345 for international callers

Webcast link via the Company's website at www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com/investor-relations



A digital replay will be available by telephone approximately two hours after the call's completion and until March 14, 2022. Access by dialing 877-660-6853 from the U.S. or 201-612-7415 for international callers and using the Conference ID#13694019. The archived webcast will also be available on the OPT website investor relations page.

About Ocean Power Technologies

OPT aspires to transform the world through durable, innovative, and cost-effective marine energy, data, and service solutions. Its PowerBuoy® solutions platform provides clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications in markets such as offshore oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and offshore wind. The Company is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey. To learn more, visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Financial Tables Follow

Additional information may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K that has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Form 10-K is accessible at www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com/investor-relations).



Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) October 31, 2021 April 30, 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,630 $ 83,028 Restricted cash, short-term 384 384 Accounts receivable 180 350 Contract assets 325 190 Other current assets 560 487 Total current assets 74,079 84,439 Property and equipment, net 360 406 Intangibles, net 262 274 Right-of-use asset, net 897 1,036 Restricted cash, long-term 222 222 Total assets $ 75,820 $ 86,377 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 277 $ 687 Accrued expenses 1,576 1,881 Contract liabilities, current portion 117 - Right-of-use liability, current portion 327 347 Litigation payable - 1,224 Liability classified stock awards 60 60 Warrant liabilities - - Paycheck protection program loan- current - 495 Total current liabilities 2,357 4,694 Paycheck protection program loan, less current portion - 396 Right-of-use liability, less current portion 690 819 Total liabilities 3,047 5,909 Commitments and contingencies (Note 15) Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares, none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 52,478,011 shares 52 52 Treasury stock, at cost; 21,040 shares (338 ) (338 ) Additional paid-in capital 316,389 315,821 Accumulated deficit (243,191 ) (234,896 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (139 ) (171 ) Total stockholders' equity 72,773 80,468 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 75,820 $ 86,377







Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended October 31, Six months ended October 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 247 $ 118 $ 519 $ 287 Cost of revenues 300 216 723 550 Gross profit/(loss) (53 ) (98 ) (204 ) (263 ) Operating expenses: Engineering and product development costs 3,082 1,063 5,053 2,315 Selling, general and administrative costs 2,050 1,841 4,958 3,828 Total operating expenses 5,132 2,904 10,011 6,143 Operating loss (5,185 ) (3,002 ) (10,215 ) (6,406 ) Interest income, net 19 8 38 20 Other expense, net - (33 ) - (33 ) Gain on extinguishment of PPP loan - - 891 - Foreign exchange gain/(loss) (5 ) 3 (5 ) 10 Loss before income taxes (5,171 ) (3,024 ) (9,291 ) (6,409 ) Income tax benefit - - 1,041 - Net loss $ (5,171 ) $ (3,024 ) $ (8,250 ) $ (6,409 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.10 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.36 ) Weighted average common shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 52,460,223 20,090,000 52,459,122 17,883,666







Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Six months ended October 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (8,250 ) $ (6,409 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Foreign exchange gain 5 (10 ) Depreciation of fixed assets 70 73 Amortization of intangible assets 12 - Amortization of right of use asset 139 105 Gain on extinguishment of PPP Loan (891 ) - Stock-based compensation 547 223 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment - 2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 170 105 Contract assets (135 ) 154 Other assets (73 ) (499 ) Accounts payable (410 ) (72 ) Accrued expenses (305 ) 812 Change in lease liability (147 ) (110 ) Contract liabilities 117 (56 ) Litigation Payable (1,224 ) - Net cash used in operating activities (10,375 ) (5,682 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (24 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (24 ) - Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program Loan - 890 Proceeds from loan payable - 467 Payment of loan payable - (117 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 21 - Proceeds from issuance of common stock- Aspire financing net of issuance costs - 3,241 Proceeds from issuance of common stock- AGP At The Market offering, net of issuance costs - 6,094 Net cash provided by financing activities 21 10,575 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (20 ) 27 Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (10,398 ) 4,920 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 83,634 10,930 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 73,236 $ 15,850 Supplemental disclosure of noncash operating activities: Prepaid financing costs reported in accrued expenses $ - $ 49





