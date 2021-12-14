Antivirus Software Market Trends See Use Of Cloud Technologies As Per The Business Research Company's Antivirus Software Global Market Report 2021

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company's research report on the antivirus software market, cloud-based antivirus is a trend gaining popularity in the antivirus software market. Cloud antivirus or cloud-based antivirus is a solution that offloads the work to a cloud-based server instead of bogging down the computer with an antivirus suite. Cloud antivirus protects PCs, laptops, and mobile devices by providing behavioral-based screening and updating malware software capable of transferring data. For instance, according to Tracxn Technologies Limited, an India-based software company report in 2021, major companies including Malwarebytes, Avast, Panda Security, Qihoo 360 Technology, AVG Technologies are using cloud-based antivirus solutions.



The main types of antivirus software are computers, tablets, smartphones, and others. Computer anti-virus software is used in computers to prevent, scan and detect the virus and malware that harm the computer. The different operating systems include Windows, MAC, Android or IOS, or Linux and are used by various verticals such as corporate, personal, government.

The global antivirus software market size is expected to grow from $3.80 billion in 2020 to $3.92 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. The growth of the antivirus software market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The antivirus software market is expected to reach $4.54 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.8%.

The Business Research Company's report titled Antivirus Software Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Computers, Tablets, Smart Phones), By Operating System (Windows, MAC, Android Or IOS Or Linux), By End User (Corporate, Personal, Government), COVID-19 Growth And Change covers major antivirus software companies, antivirus software market share by company, antivirus software manufacturers, antivirus software market size, and antivirus software market forecasts. The report also covers the global antivirus software market and its segments.

Major players in the antivirus software industry are Symantec, McAfee, ESET, Trend Micro, F-Secure, BitDefender, G Data CyberDefense, Fortinet, Microsoft Corporation, Cheetah Mobile, AVG Technologies, Qihoo 360, Quick Heal, Tencent, Comodo Cybersecurity, Kaspersky, AhnLab Inc, Ad-Aware, Panda Security, Lavasoft.

In July 2020, NortonLifeLock, a US-based cybersecurity software company acquired Avira for a $360 million deal amount. Through this acquisition, Avira serves a large customer base in Europe and important emerging markets with a consumer-focused array of cybersecurity and privacy solutions. Avira is a Germany-based company offering security software and specializes in antivirus software.

North America was the largest region in the antivirus software market in 2020. Europe was the second-largest region in the antivirus software market. The regions covered in the antivirus software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The countries covered in the antivirus software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

