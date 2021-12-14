XCPCNL Business Services Announces New Business Model Following Change of Control and New Management Team

Charlotte, North Carolina , Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCPCNL Business Services (OTC:XCPL) today announces its new business model, following the recent change of control with Colorado Distribution Group, LLC ("CDG") acquiring a controlling stake in XCPCNL Business Services. As a result of the transaction, the Company has shifted its business model to providing business and marketing services to consumer product companies and big box retailers through a suite of creative, technical, and data processing services.

In connection with the change of control, Timothy Matthews has been appointed CEO, and Chairman of the Board. Mr. Matthews is seasoned marketing executive with nearly 20 years of strategic marketing/consumer research experience. Mr. Matthews founded Zoom Insights Inc. in 2007 and Zoom Marketing Partners LLC in 2013, which provided marketing platforms for some of the top global brands including Google and British American Tobacco. Previously, Mr. Matthews held the position of Director of Strategic Planning and Senior Marketing Manager for two Fortune 500 consumer product companies which included RJ Reynolds and IBM.

The new business model is focused on helping consumer retail businesses tell their story through a professional suite of marketing and sale-enablement services consisting of instore product demos, field services, inbound and outbound call centers, and digital product development and customer experience management. The Company plans to generate sales growth for clients by leveraging its product outreach platforms, such as its in-store product network, inbound/outbound call center, and field services network.

Tim Matthews, Chief Executive Officer of XCPNL, stated, "We are excited to unveil the new business model leveraging our team's decades of experience in marketing and consumer products. We believe the market is ripe for these services, including hyper-local messaging and outreach, and plan to leverage our minority-owned status to further accelerate our market penetration by helping customers attract both minority and non-minority consumers. Specifically, we plan to target big box retailers as well as government and Fortune 2000 companies where we have long-standing and established relationships. We are laser focused on creating cash flowing products and services, while investing into new growth areas where we see opportunities for broad consumer adoption, such as the cannabis and crypto markets. We look forward to unveiling our complete business strategy, and providing additional updates near term, while executing on our strategy to drive long-term shareholder value."

About XCPCNL

Charlotte, NC-based XCPCNL Business Services is a venture development business leveraging our knowledge, skills, and experience in consumer products. Our primary mission is to provide marketing, technology, and other business services to fast-growing consumer product companies and big box retailers. As a forward-looking organization dedicated to growth, we are also looking at consumer product areas of the future, including cannabis and crypto. XCPCNL is a minority-owned and controlled firm. To learn more about our businesses, services, and opportunities, please contact: info@xcpcnl.com

