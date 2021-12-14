Vera Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Kimball Hall to Board of Directors

BRISBANE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases, today announced the appointment of Kimball Hall to its board of directors.



Ms. Hall is a seasoned executive and a chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) expert. Formerly holding leadership positions at Genentech and Amgen, she is currently president and chief operating officer of Abzena, a biopharmaceutical focused contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).

"We're honored to welcome Kimball to our board of directors," said Marshall Fordyce, MD, founder and CEO of Vera Therapeutics. "Over her decades of pharmaceutical and biotech industry experience, Kimball has shown the leadership required to translate high-level vision into practical and successful business strategies. She has demonstrated success leading cross-functional teams and projects developing novel biologic therapies, including the successful transition from clinical to commercial stage. Kimball's experience and direction will help Vera advance our core objectives and ultimately improve medical treatment for patients suffering from serious immunological diseases. On behalf of the entire Vera board, I look forward to Kimball's contributions."

Prior to her current role at Abzena, Ms. Hall held several executive positions at Genentech, Inc., a member of the Roche family, most recently as senior vice president, global head of drug substance manufacturing and a member of the Genentech executive committee. Responsible for seven internal sites and 27 external manufacturing locations, she supported five commercial product launches, built a strong quality and safety culture, and established small-volume production. Prior to joining Genentech, Ms. Hall spent 16 years at Amgen, a biotechnology company, most recently as vice president of manufacturing.

"Vera stands out among the many companies pursuing therapies for immunologic diseases," said Ms. Hall. "The company's lead clinical-stage candidate, atacicept, is potentially disease modifying for people who suffer from kidney disease and lack effective treatments. I'm thrilled to join Vera's board of directors and look forward to working with Vera's management team and the board to grow the company and continue to move atacicept forward for the patients who are waiting for improved medical treatments."

Ms. Hall has held a variety of board and advisory board positions, including as a member of Genentech's patient access board and as an advisor to Genentech's global women's professional organization. She holds a bachelor's degree in microbiology from the University of Washington.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for immunological diseases that improve patients' lives. Vera's lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells and plasma cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases. In addition, Vera is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove medically useful, including lupus nephritis, a severe renal manifestation of systemic lupus erythematosus. For more information, please visit www.veratx.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f96d8e68-65ff-4a18-92e5-148678704f4d




