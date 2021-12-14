Paper Packaging Market to reach a value of USD 498.0 billion by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paper Packaging Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Paper Packaging Market Research Report: Information by Type (Corrugated Boxes, Boxboard or Paperboard Cartons, Paper Bags and Sacks, and Paper Pouches), Level of Packaging (Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary), End-User Industry (Food, Beverage, Healthcare, and Personal & Home Care), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2028", the market size is anticipated to register a ~5.2% CAGR between 2022 and 2030 and reach an approximate value of USD 498.0 billion in 2030.

List of the companies profiled in the global Paper Packaging Market research report are –

Paper Company (US)

Mondi Group (UK)

Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland)

DS Smith PLC (UK)

WestRock Company (US)

Packaging Corporation of America (US)

Cascades Inc. (Canada)

Nippon Paper Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Rengo Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Graphic Packaging International (US)

METSÄ BOARD (Finland)

Sonoco Products Company (US)

Visy Industries (Australia)

Seaboard Folding Box Company Inc. (US)

Georgia-Pacific Corporation (US)

MeadWestvaco (US),

OJI Holding Corporation (Japan)

Stora Enso Oyj (Finland)

The Mayr-Melnhof Group (Austria)

Among others.





Industry News

In August 2021, Mondi, one of the leading packaging and paper manufacturers, launched a comprehensive portfolio of corrugated packaging solutions in Central Europe for online grocery market. This enables retailers to choose from Mondi's corrugated packaging solutions for all kinds of grocery pick-up and delivery options.

In August 2021, Smurfit Kappa collaborated with McBride, one of the prominent European manufacturers of private label products for the cleaning and hygiene market, to develop an innovative new packaging solution for detergent. The new paper-based Click-to-Lock Pods Box offers a sustainable and safe alternative to the traditional plastic box for laundry pods.





In 2021, the corrugated boxes segment held a significant market share: MRFR

The global market for paper packaging has been segmented on the basis of type, level of packaging, end-user industry, and region. Corrugated boxes segment continues to capture a leading share in the global paper packaging paper market. The strength, cost-effectiveness, and eco-friendly attributes of corrugated boxes fuel the use of corrugated boxes in the global paper packaging market.

Based on end-user industry, the paper packaging market is segmented into food, beverage, healthcare, personal & home care. The food and beverage segment is anticipated to demonstrate the highest growth in the market due to the high demand of food products worldwide. Growing preference for packed and processed food contributed to the use of paper packaging.

On the basis of level of packaging, the paper packaging market is segmented into primary, secondary, tertiary. Primary packaging is considered to hold the major share of the global paper packaging market. The growing demand for primary packaging from food and beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care, and household care industries is expected to drive the global packaging market. Since single-use plastic damages, the environment and strict government guidelines keep plastic use under control.

Based on region, the paper packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest market for paper packaging worldwide, followed by Europe, given these regions' flourishing food & beverage and healthcare industries.





Report Scope:

Report Attribute/Metric Details Market Size 2030: USD 498.0 billion CAGR 5.2% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 Historical Data 2019 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Level of Packaging, End-User Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World Key Vendors International Paper Company (US), Mondi Group (UK), Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland), DS Smith PLC (UK), WestRock Company (US), Packaging Corporation of America (US). Cascades Inc. (Canada), Nippon Paper Industries Ltd. (Japan), Rengo Co. Ltd. (Japan), Graphic Packaging International (US), METSÄ BOARD (Finland), Sonoco Products Company (US), Visy Industries (Australia), Seaboard Folding Box Company Inc. (US), Georgia-Pacific Corporation (US), MeadWestvaco (US), OJI Holding Corporation (Japan), Stora Enso Oyj (Finland), and The Mayr-Melnhof Group (Austria) Key Market Opportunities The strict regulations for plastic-based packaging products as it is a non-biodegradable in nature is positioning major growth opportunity for the market Key Market Drivers Growing demand for primary packaging from food and beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care and household care industries





Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

