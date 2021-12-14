Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market Size [2021-2028] | is Expected to be Worth USD 5.15 Billion

Pune, India, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics market size is expected to be worth USD 5.15 billion by 2028. The market size was USD 3.62 billion in 2020 and USD 3.78 billion in 2021. The market is further projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2021-2028. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, "Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market, 2021-2028."

According to our researchers, the increasing incidence of autism spectrum disorder worldwide combined with growing consciousness concerning the situation and the accessible choices for the treatment are the prominent aspects that are anticipated to fuel the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics industry demand during the mentioned time period. Furthermore, increasing financing by chief players in the R&D section for the introduction of operative drugs in order to cure the autistic condition is assessed to promote the market growth during the forecast period of 2021-2028.





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 CAGR 4.5% 2028 Value Projection USD 5.15 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 3.62 billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Type, Treatment Type, Drug Therapies, Region Growth Drivers Accelerated Product Sanctions for Treatment to Fuel Market Growth Rising Occurrence of Autism Disorder to Fuel Growth in North America





Modest Demand for Drugs amid COVID-19 Assisted by Increasing Acceptance of Telehealth

The unparalleled pandemic situation at preliminary phases occasioned into the closure of majority of companies in the healthcare industry, resulting in a stoppage of deliveries. Moreover, termination of therapy centres and ASD-associated services led in a pause or rescheduling of therapy meetings for autistic children. Nevertheless, rising anxiety heights in ASD patients and the jeopardy of being infected by COVID-19, as these fall under susceptible groups concluded in high adoption of tele-healthcare services and systems by the family or caregivers of the patient.





Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the global market is classified into autistic disorder, Asperger syndrome, pervasive developmental disorder, and others.

Among them, the autistic disorder segment held a directing market share in the year 2020 owing to the huge occurrence of this condition type.

The global market is further categorized into communication & behavioural therapies and drug therapy in terms of the treatment type.

In terms of region, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Drivers and Restraints:

Accelerated Product Sanctions for Treatment to Fuel Market Growth

Promptly rising frequencies of ASD patients universally is expected to increase the demand for operative therapy in order to treat the disorder. Moreover, regulatory officials are intentionally functioning to offer a positive signal for new products to commercialize robust therapeutics for the patients.

For instance, in 2018, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd achieved FDA advance therapy title for its oral drug, Balovaptan in treating autism spectrum disorder, to be utilized to advance fundamental social interaction and communication among patients suffering with ASD. Therefore, quicker and hastened sanctions by the supervisory bodies is estimated to stimulate the market growth during the impending years.

Regional Insights:

Rising Occurrence of Autism Disorder to Fuel Growth in North America

North America held maximum autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market share and the size was worth USD 2.12 billion in 2020. The supremacy of this region is accredited to the rising occurrence of autism disorder across the U.S., joined with the increasing implementation and enrolment for treatment and therapies.

Europe has captured the second-largest market share spot on account of the elevated investments in R&D field for the formation of ASD drugs.

Asia Pacific is predicted to observe maximum CAGR owing to the budding demand for operative autism spectrum disorder therapeutics methods combined with the growing development of healthcare infrastructure in order to inaugurate a totally-equipped therapy facility for ASD patients.





List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (New Jersey, U.S.)

AstraZeneca (Cambridge, U.K.)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Allergan (Dublin, Ireland)

Q BioMed Inc (New York, U.S.)

Hopebridge, LLC. (Indiana, U.S.)

Eli Lilly and Company (Indiana, U.S.)





By Type:

Autistic Disorder

Asperger Syndrome

Pervasive Developmental Disorder

Others

By Treatment Type:

Communication & Behavioral Therapies

Drug Therapies

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





