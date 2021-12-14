 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts divests Standard Hidráulica Group

Globe Newswire  
December 14, 2021 1:30am   Comments
Share:

Utrecht, 14 December 2021

 

Aalberts N.V. has reached an agreement to divest 100% of the shares of Standard Hidráulica Group (STH), based in Barcelona (Spain) with locations in United Kingdom, Greece and South Africa, generating an annual revenue of approximately EUR 90 million with 220 employees.

The disposal of STH is part of the divestment programme presented in December 2019. We would like to thank the management and all employees of STH for their loyalty and ongoing efforts during the many years of Aalberts ownership.

To realise our strategic objectives, Aalberts focuses on four technology clusters with strong market positions, high margin and growth potential and sustainable impact. We continue to optimise our portfolio and allocate our capital in the most efficient way.

The results of STH will be deconsolidated as of 1 December 2021.


contact
+31 (0)30 3079 301 (from 8:00 am CET)
investors@aalberts.com


Attachment


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com