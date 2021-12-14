Pixium Vision to attend 11th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event

CEO Lloyd Diamond to participate in a panel discussion on "Med Tech / Digital Tools: What's the Mindset for 2022?" – January 5, 2022, at 02:00 pm ET / 08:00 pm CET





Paris, France, December 14, 2021 – 07.00 CET – Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris – FR0011950641), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, announces today that it will attend the 11th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event, being held virtually from January 5 to 7, 2022.

Lloyd Diamond, CEO of Pixium Vision, will also participate in a panel discussion on "Med Tech / Digital Tools: What's the Mindset for 2022?" on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 02:00 pm ET / 08:00 pm CET.

Please register for the event and confirm your interest in meeting with Pixium Vision management here .

The LifeSci Corporate Access Event will feature innovative publicly traded and privately held biotechnology, medical technology, pharmaceutical, life sciences, and digital health companies from across the globe. The event will include meetings with company senior management teams and panel discussions featuring KOLs, CEOs, specialized investors, and healthcare experts, highlighting the most relevant topics impacting today's life sciences industry.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision's bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as "Entreprise Innovante" by Bpifrance.

For more information: http://www.pixium-vision.com/fr

Follow us on @PixiumVision ; www.facebook.com/pixiumvision

www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision

Contacts

Pixium Vision

Offer Nonhoff

Chief Financial Officer

investors@pixium-vision.com

+33 1 76 21 47 68 Media Relations



LifeSci Advisors

Sophie Baumont

sophie@lifesciadvisors.com

+33 6 27 74 74 49 Investor Relations

LifeSci Advisors

Guillaume van Renterghem

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com

+41 76 735 01 31



