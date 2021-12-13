SecureNet Appoints Industry Veteran Mike O'Neal as New CEO

LAKE MARY, Fla., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureNet Technologies announced that Mike O'Neal has been appointed new CEO of the company. An industry insider, Mike assumed responsibility on November 22, 2021.



Mike has a wealth of experience in the security, IoT and consumer electronics industries, including senior executive roles with Nortek Control, Gibson Guitar, Philips Consumer Electronics and Gemini Industries. His proven track record in leading technology companies through transitions that include acquisitions, strategic partnerships, licensing, and integrations of complementary businesses provide SecureNet with an amazing opportunity to be the leader in supporting services companies looking for differentiated and compelling consumer offerings.

"SecureNet values leadership with the ability to enhance the company's strong foundation and help realize its full potential. We're genuinely excited Mike is willing to take on this opportunity. He has the experience and has always been an ardent supporter of SecureNet. Now, it's great to have his amazing support from within," said Board Chairman, James Cumming.

"SecureNet has a long history of challenging the status quo in the security market, as well as the essential assets to be at the forefront of one of the most exciting new market opportunities in today's business landscape," said O'Neal. "Thanks to the efforts of the entire team at SecureNet, I'm joining a company with a rich, innovative history serving thousands of customers with hundreds of thousands of end users. No company is better positioned to support innovation in the exciting interactive security and smart home market. I look forward to working with the team and our partners to build on the foundation that has been laid, to develop offerings that strongly resonate with our partners, and to capture the market opportunity before us. Together we will drive sustainable, industry-leading growth that benefits employees, shareholders and the communities in which we operate."

Immediately prior to joining SecureNet, O'Neal worked with Essence, a leading International technology provider in the security and healthcare markets. Mike also served for years as the President of Nortek Control, one of the foremost companies in the security, control and audio/video markets.

Mr. O'Neal earned a masters and bachelor's degree from Rutgers University.

About SecureNet

SecureNet Technologies is a global SaaS (Software as a Service) company specializing in professional interactive security, home control and video monitoring applications. We enable the convergence of the IoT and smart-home control by offering customers a single, simple-to-use solution for the management of security and lifestyle eco-systems. Our services are sold exclusively through dealer partners. We enable our partners to innovate in a fast-evolving market, win market share, and grow sustainable, recurring revenue streams. For more information on SecureNet, please visit www.securenettech.com.

