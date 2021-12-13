 Skip to main content

eGain Announces 2021 NA Partner Award Winners

Globe Newswire  
December 13, 2021 3:17pm   Comments
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN), a leading cloud platform provider for customer engagement automation, today announced the winners of the eGain 2021 Econet™ Partner Awards for North America.

Winners are selected based on market presence, domain expertise, client focus, and track record of success. In 2021, the eGain Econet™ partner network has expanded significantly to serve growing demand for knowledge-powered customer engagement solutions in enterprises.

The winners of the eGain 2021 Econet Partner Awards for North America are:

"Our expanding ecosystem is serving enterprises with innovative, secure and scalable cloud solutions," said Chris Krystalowich, VP of Sales, Americas. "Our congratulations to VOX and Hayes on this achievement!"

About eGain
Our knowledge-powered customer engagement software automates digital-first, omnichannel experiences for global brands. Infused with AI and analytics, eGain's top-rated cloud platform enables effortless customer journeys with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent tools. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain media contact

Michael Messner
Email: press@egain.com
Phone: 408 636 4514


