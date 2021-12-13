 Skip to main content

Indianapolis Law Firm Provides Toys and Books to Families Affected by Domestic Violence

Globe Newswire  
December 13, 2021 2:48pm   Comments
INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hurst Limontes, LLC, an Indianapolis-based personal injury law firm, is pleased to announce its participation in an annual drive aimed at providing toys and books to families impacted by intimate partner violence in the Indianapolis–Carmel–Anderson metro area.

This year, the firm partnered with Coburn Place, an organization committed to providing safe housing, support and assistance to families in the local area. The toy drive is an annual event that collects gifts for kids at their facility and for the families they serve.

"We're honored to have been a part of this year's event," said Alex Limontes, managing partner at Hurst Limontes. "Our firm is committed to serving and assisting those in The Hoosier State and this event is another way to directly impact families in need during the holiday season," he added.

Hurst Limontes partnered alongside the Women and The Law Division of the Indianapolis Bar Association in providing items to Coburn Place.

For more information, visit https://billhurst.com or https://coburnplace.org.

Media Contact
Chase Wilson
317-636-0808
cwilson@billhurst.com


