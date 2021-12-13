Aces for Autism Receives Grant from SECU Foundation for New Autism Clinic

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation is excited to announce a $1.5 million grant to Aces for Autism for the first phase construction of a new facility – the SECU Autism Clinic of Eastern North Carolina. The building will be located on a new campus in Winterville and will nearly triple the non-profit's capacity to serve their larger community, dramatically reducing their current waitlist.



"In the grant-making process, SECU Foundation looks for organizations that are or will be providing services to benefit SECU members and the greater community," remarked Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation Executive Director. "Over the last seven years, Aces for Autism has built a strong foundation of providing critical services to families impacted by autism. They have grown so quickly, and we want to help them address the great need for their services and expand their impact."

Aces for Autism was founded in 2014 to provide a regional treatment and education center to help meet the needs of the area's autism population. They provide comprehensive educational and clinical services for children from 17 counties.

"Since day one, Greenville and the eastern North Carolina region have walked alongside Aces for Autism as we strive to make an impact on children and families. The community has spoken with their time, energy, and financial gifts to the need for more autism services. Special thanks to the SECU Foundation for making the vision of so many autism families a reality with their significant financial gift. The SECU Autism Clinic of Eastern North Carolina will be a beacon of HOPE and support for so many families impacted by autism," said Kyle Robinson, Aces for Autism CEO.

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 84 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the U.S. with over $51 billion in assets and serves over 2.6 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $216 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

