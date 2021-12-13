New to The Street T.V. Announces T.V. Interviews Airing on Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, December 13, 2021, at 10:30 PM P.T. and Tomorrow Night, Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 10:30 PM P.T.

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street T.V. announces the broadcastings of its nationally syndicated shows, tonight, Monday, December 13, 2021, at 10:30 PM P.T. and tomorrow night, Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 10:30 PM PT on Fox Business Network .



New to The Street's 275th T.V. show, airing tonight, Monday, December 13, 10:30 PM P.T., on the Fox Business Network , features the following five (5) Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TNXP) interview, Mr. Seth Lederman, CEO.

2). Cryptocurrency – BlockBank 's (CRYPTO: BBANK) ($BBANK) interview, Mr. Darren Franceshini, COO

3). Rritual Superfoods, Inc.'s (OTCQB:RRSFF) (CSE:RSF) (FWB: 0RW) interview. Mr. Greg McCauley, COO.

4). GlobeX Data Ltd.'s (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA: GDT) interview, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

5). Rego Payments Architectures, Inc.'s. (OTCQB:RPMT) interview, Mr. Dan Aptor, Head of Strategy.

Airing tonight, Monday, December 13, 2021, the New to The Street T.V. Anchor Jane King's in-studio NASDAQ interview with Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TNXP) CEO, Seth Lederman. Talking with "New to The Street" T.V. Anchor Jane King, Mr. Lederman discusses the Company's Covid-19 vaccine, antiviral pharmaceutical, skin test, and "Long" Covid-19 novel treatments and products. The Company's TNX-1800 , a live virus vaccine in development, gives long-term protection from Covid, and Seth compares the TNX-1800 live vaccine versus mRNA vaccines. The TNX-3500 , an oral antiviral pharmaceutical currently in development, shows in tissue cultures as highly potent compared to competitors' antiviral products in the marketplace. He sees clinical solid test results from combining the TNX-3500 oral product with Remdesivir . Seth gives viewers information about upcoming studies in other focused products currently in development, including a detox product for cocaine. With about $183M in cash, Seth sees Tonix Pharmaceutical in great shape heading into 2022.

Tonight, Monday, December 13, 2021, New to The Street T.V. airs the in-studio NASDAQ interviews with Mr. Greg McCauley, Chief Operations Officer, Rritual Superfoods, Inc. (OTCQB:RRSFF) (CSE:RSF) (FWB: 0RW). With many years of experience in the food and beverage industry, Mr. McCauley gives his outlook at Rritual Superfoods, Inc. He explains RRSFF's plant-based consumer wellness brands offered to consumers. The Company's mushroom-based elixirs support immunity, focus, and relaxations, whereas the Chaga Immune, Lion's Mane Focus, and Reishi Relax elixir products each offer a unique wellness experience. The Company believes in the power of plant-based nourishment and the vital life nutrients available from its organic mushroom products. Rritual products are USDA-certified organic and are a caffeine-free option that can be mixed with other beverages or enjoyed by themselves.

Mr. Darren Franceshini, Chief Operations Officer at BlockBank (CRYPTO: BBANK) ($BBANK) , talks with New to The Street T.V.'s Host Jane King on tonight's show, Monday, December 13, 2021. Darren explains the business model at BlockBank as an all-in-one crypto application combining DeFi (Decentralized Finance) and CeFi (Centralized Finance) with A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) technology. There are 4-pillars of technology at BlockBank, DeFi Wallet, CeFi Custodial Wallet, Standard Banking Services, and Robo Advisors (AI), all combined bring a unique financial experience to clients. The Company continues to expand itself as Darren talks about the growth of the $BBANK token integration onto larger crypto protocol platforms, allowing others to purchase $BBANK on those crypto ecosystems. What makes BlockBank different from other DeFi crypto platforms is its full-service features, enabling clients to use both crypto and legacy banking on the same app. Darren reveals the in beta BlockBank's Robo Advisor (A.I.) platform, a feature that takes customer inquiries and returns actionable insight in real-time to help clients navigate their decision-making. BlockBank provides the users with the right information set powered by AI-enabled analytics and risk management practices. BlockBank is fully compliant under banking and privacy regulations and rules necessary to operate. Anyone can apply to become a client, just go to Apple App Store and Google Play .

On tonight's show, Monday, December 13, 2021, New to The Street T.V., the show welcomes back Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA: GDT). Alain provides T.V. Anchor Jane King and viewers about the Company's Sekur® solutions to prevent hacks from emails and text messages. Tonight, Alain explains the fear tactics of hackers using the Covid-19 Omicron variant as a hacking strategy to steal data. These cyberattacks disguise in emails and text messages as fearful statements encourage recipients to respond or perhaps read about the Omicron topic. Once the reader clicks the infected notification, malware loads the phishing email/text onto the device. Alain then explains that medical records remain the "HOT" hack attacks because such data contains all sorts of personal information, banking, social security numbers, addresses, phone numbers, and other details of one's life. During this week's interview, Alain talks about a large social media entity that remains interested in working with GlobeX, utilizing the Sekur privacy platform. If the deal comes together, millions of new subscribers will potentially be protected using Sekur. Also, Alain states that an insurance company contacted him looking for privacy options outside the standard open platforms currently offered a Microsoft and Google. Hacking costs millions of dollars, and its source comes from open email and texting platforms; and GlobeX Data, Ltd. offers a cybersecurity solution for a monthly fee. As an added protection to subscribers, GlobeX Data Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws.

New to The Street T.V. welcomes on tonight's show, Monday, December 13, 2021, the in-studio NASDAQ interview with Mr. Dan Aptor, Head of Strategy at Rego Payment Architectures, Inc . (OTCQB:RPMT) ("REGO"). Mr. Aptor talks with T.V. Anchor Jane King about the Company's neo-bank and privacy-first fintech platform for commercial and individual online and in-store wallet applications. Dan explains the Company's Mazoola super digital wallet app, its built-in protections, and the available parental controls in the app. As a privacy-first platform, REGO never collects data on children and operates itself under COPPA (Children's Online Privacy Protection Act) and EU GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) . Dan says the Mazoola app gives "SUPERPOWERS" to parents who can control spending, block purchases from online and in-store locations, set saving rates, and set up charitable contributions. As a financial, educational tool, the Mazoola app makes it fun for children to learn and teach financial literacy. Dan reminds viewers they can download the Mazoola super digital wallet app "FREE" for 12-months- https://mazoola.co/

New to The Street's 276th show, airing tomorrow night, Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 10:30 PM P.T., on the Fox Business Network , features the following five (5) Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). Cryptocurrency - Cosmos Signal's (CRYPTO: ATOM) ( $ATOM ) "All-New Quarterly Keynote" video presentation, Mr. Peng Zhong, CEO, Tendermint , Mr. Sane Lebrun, Vice-president Growth,Tendermint, and Ms. Linda Chen, Vice-president Operations, Forte .

2). Cryptocurrency - Rewards Bunny Pte Ltd.'s (CRYPTO: RBUNNY) ($RBUNNY) interviews, Jacky Goh, Co-Founder and CEO, and Ivaylo Yovkov, Co-Founder and COO.

3). Gaming – Splinterlands.com's (CRYPTO: SPS) ($SPS) interview, Dr. Jesse Reich ("Aggroed"), CEO.

4). Cryptocurrency - Pink Panda Holdings, Inc.'s (CRYPTO: PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA ) interviews, Adam Carlton, Founder and CEO, and Karim Luqam, Senior Exchange Architect.

5). Sekur's® (a division of GlobeX Data, Ltd .) "SPECIAL SEGMENT – Weekly Hack" interview, internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

Tomorrow night, Tuesday, December 14, 2021, New to The Street T.V. airs Cosmos Signal's (CRYPTO: ATOM) ( $ATOM ) "All-New Quarterly Keynote" corporate video presentation, featuring Mr. Peng Zhong, CEO of Tendermint , Mr. Sane Lebrun, Vice-president Growth of Tendermint, and Ms. Linda Chen, Vice-president Operations, Forte . The magnificent information within stunning graphics about Cosmos Signal as the "Internet of Blockchain" gives viewers a comprehensive overview of the many technological advancements offered to project developers and end-users in the crypto ecosystems. Earned $ATOM tokens, give blockchain developers a hybrid proof-of-stake algorithm, keeping the Cosmos ecosystem secure. Both Mr. Peng Zhong, CEO, and Mr. Sane Lebrun, Vice-President of Growth, at Tendermint, a core contributor to the Cosmos Signal network, give professional presentations about the number of unique technological advancements, projects, and platforms currently available at Cosmos. As the second-largest blockchain ecosystem to Ethereum, Cosmos Signal can maintain blockchains sovereignty, process transactions quickly, and communicate with other blockchains in the ecosystem through Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol (IBC), making it optimal for various use cases. Emeris.com , a Cosmos Signal platform, accesses technologically advanced decentralized exchanges, allowing blockchain developers to obtain experimental or altcoins that might be impossible to get through traditional centralized exchanges. Starport.com , another Cosmos Signal platform, provides developers everything they need to quickly build, launch, and run crypto apps on their sovereign blockchain. Ms.Linda Chen, Vice-President Operations at Forte, presents the unique and synergistic partnership between Forte and Cosmos Signal (Forte X Cosmos). The collaborative relationship can advance Forte gaming experience through scalability, usability, and interoperability for token-based game economies and NFTs that benefit the gaming community. The hotly anticipated Interchain Security is coming as soon as Q1, 2022, as the next upgrade to the Cosmos ecosystem Hub. Interchain Security is a solution to shared security that integrates IBC with Proof-of-Stake to bootstrap the economic security of new chains while allowing Cosmos Hub stakers to earn rewards on multiple chains. Interchain Security increases the utility of the Cosmos Hub, which is good news for $ATOM holders, validators, and all innovative projects entering the Cosmos network. Viewers learn about HackAtom VI , Terra , and Injective and those relationships and alliances within the thriving Cosmos Signal ecosystem.

New to The Street T.V. interviews Jacky Goh, Co-Founder and CEO, and Ivaylo Yovkov, Co-Founder and COO at Reward Bunny Pte Ltd . (CRYPTO: RBUNNY) ($RBUNNY) tomorrow night, Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Talking with T.V. Anchor Jane King, Jacky informs viewers about rewardsbunny.com cryptocurrency-backed shopping rewards program. Shoppers online can earn cashback rewards with Crypto or U.S. Dollars from the variety of Reward Bunny's global brand partnerships, like AliExpress, Walmart, eBay, and many others, and rewards can be as high as 30%. Jacky explains that the token $RBUNNY operate on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) platform. Ivaylo discusses the value proposition for investors, the rewards available to online shoppers, and the technical team behind the Company. In 2022, rewardsbunny.com will roll out a browser extension to help shoppers earn more rewards, and shoppers can expect a Visa debit card that can convert points for everyday purchases, "Rbunny Visa Card." Start saving now with deals and discounts from top participating brands; anyone can sign-up, go to the website, rewardsbunny.com .

New to The Street T.V. welcomes on tomorrow night's show, Tuesday, December 14, 2021, Dr. Jessie Reich ("Aggroed"), Chief Executive Officer, Splinterland.com (CRYPTO: SPS) ($SPS) . Talking T.V. Anchor Jane King at his NASDAQ in-studio interview, Jessie explains Splinterlands' gaming platform for card lovers to play, trade, and earn in-game rewards from their desktop and mobile devices. Jessie explains that since the inception of the Company in 2018, every action in the game is a transaction on a blockchain, which makes everything verifiable and provably fair. Splinterlands operates the game on its blockchain, which provides in-game stability and frequent upgrades to the card trading game. Currently, 1.4M subscribers with over 750,000 paying gamers earn tokens through various strategies. The ecosystem enables players to earn tokens through quests, rankings, airdrops, tournaments, and gaming assets rentals to others. Jessie's background in teaching and his passion for peace, prosperity, and freedoms motivates him to look for more ways to develop decentralized platforms, giving both advanced and novice players the opportunity to participate in the crypto market space. The SPS token is a governance token that works on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) platform. Jessie tells everyone that anyone can "Play-to-Earn," download the gaming app on desktops, iOS, and Android.

Anchor Jane King, Tomorrow night's show, December 14, 2021, on New to the Street T.V., talks with Adam Carlton, Founder and CEO, and Karim Laquam, Senior Exchange Architect, at Pink Panda Holdings, Inc . (CRYPTO: PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA ) . Adam describes $PINKPANDA's utility token, the intricate mobile wallet app, and the PinkPanda DEX for BSC (Decentralized Exchange for Binance Smart Chain ), providing easy access to anyone. Adam introduces Karim Luqam, who brings value to token holders with his vast financial background, including experience developing trading systems. Karim discusses how he was attracted to Pink Panda's transparency, ESG social impact, and goal of building a frictionless mobile experience. Karim gives his background and years of experience in the financial service industry. He continues to explain the ever-evolving DeFi marketplace and the importance of regulations. With blockchain integrations evolving industries' financial legacy products, regulatory agencies in the U.S. and abroad still provide no clear guidance on DeFi operational platforms. However, Karim explains that the U.S. requires licenses for any operator considered a money transmitter. And Karim sees many regulatory issues needing evaluation both domestically and internationally.

Tomorrow night, Tuesday, December 14, 2021, New to the Street T.V airs another "WEEKLY HACK - SPECIAL SEGMENT. Internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur® , a GlobeX Data, Ltd . corporate division, talks T.V. Host Ana Berry about the "Black Friday" IKE cyberattack. Alain explains that a reply-chain email phishing attack looks to be the method that installed malware to high-jack data. In this instance, the cybersecurity breach doesn't just affect IKE but all its downstream partners, suppliers, employees, and customers. These hacks take months before determining the value of damages and the amount of data stolen. If this type of hack occurred at a medical facility or other professional service providers, like a law firm, the U.S. laws require these entities to ensure patient-client data. Alain says IKE might be liable in a suit, but it's just a furniture store. However, data stolen from a hospital, doctor's office, lawyer, accountants, and others outlined in U.S. law could expect legal problems if hacked. Alain explains new product development coming from GlobeX in the first part of 2022, including business domain email integration. The Company offers real-time in-person customer services that few competitors offer to their subscribers. For regaining and protecting personal and business I.T. solutions, year-round, get the Sekur® email and messenger for only $7.00 (personal)/$10.00 (business) per month. The Sekur product lines provide end-users with private texting and email for both the sender and the receiver, protecting those not subscribers to Sekur. Always, Alain reminds everyone about password protections and other cybersecurity diligence needed, especially during the holiday season. What is your privacy worth this HOLIDAY SEASON?"

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP):

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring, and developing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix's portfolio comprises immunology and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. Tonix's immunology portfolio includes a COVID-19 platform of product candidates to prevent and treat COVID-19, treat Long COVID, and detect functional T cell immunity to COVID-19. Tonix's lead vaccine candidate for COVID-19, TNX-18001, is a live replicating vaccine based on Tonix's recombinant pox vaccine (RPV) platform to protect against COVID-19, primarily by eliciting a T cell response. Tonix reported positive efficacy data from animal studies of TNX-1800 in the first quarter of 2021 and expects to start a Phase 1 study in humans in the first half of 2022. TNX-35002 (sangivamycin) is a small molecule antiviral drug to treat acute COVID-19 and is in the pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) stage of development. TNX-102 SL3 (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) is a small molecule drug in development to treat Long COVID, a chronic condition and is also in the pre-IND stage. Finally, Tonix is developing TNX-21004, an in vivo diagnostic to measure the presence of functional T cell immunity to COVID-19. Tonix intends to initiate a first-in-human clinical study of TNX-21004 in the fourth quarter of 2021, pending IND clearance. Tonix's immunology portfolio also includes biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. The Company's CNS portfolio consists of small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions. Tonix's lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL3, is in mid-Phase 3 development for the management of fibromyalgia – www.tonixpharma.com .1TNX-1800 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication. TNX-1800 is based on TNX-801, live horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration, which is in development to protect against smallpox and monkeypox.2TNX-3500 is an investigational new drug at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication.3TNX-102 S.L. is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any indication.4TNX-2100 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication.

About BlockBank (CRYPTO: BBANK) ($BBANK) :

BlockBank's (CRYPTO: BBANK) ($BBANK) vision is to create an all-in-one crypto application that simplifies the user experience without compromising security, privacy, or decentralization. The Company aims to combine the best of DeFi and CeFi worlds in one place and incorporate A.I. technology to assist users in decision-making. Our objective is to expand the universe of global users and bring wider financial empowerment to them. In 2019, BlockBank launched its first mobile application. Since then, BlockBank has amassed over 50,000 users and will elevate its offerings with the launch of version 2 consisting of CeFi, DeFi, banking coupled with a robo-advisor- https://www.blockbank.ai/ .

About Rritual Superfoods, Inc. (OTCQB:RRSFF) (CSE:RSF) (FWB: 0RW):

Rritual Superfoods, Inc. (OTCQB:RRSFF) (CSE:RSF) (FWB: 0RW) is a fast-growing functional superfood company that creates natural wellness products that support a holistic approach to a healthy lifestyle. The Company is poised to dominate a segment where demand and sales grow exponentially. Under the executive leadership with over 100 years of CPG pedigree, Rritual has launched distribution to major retailers and positioned itself as a leader in the functional health and wellness industry as a superfood platform. Rritual markets organic wellness products in the United States through an initial retail rollout which includes over 10,000 points of sale and through - www.rritual.com .

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA: GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data's Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com & Twitter: @globexdata.

About REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB:RPMT):



REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB:RPMT) ("REGO") is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today's tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, Mazoola SM , allows parents and guardians to allow online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance- www.regopayments.com .

About Cosmos Signal (CRYPTO: ATOM) ( $ATOM ):

Cosmos Signal ("Cosmos") (CRYPTO: ATOM) ( $ATOM ) is an ever-expanding ecosystem of interconnected apps and services built for a decentralized future. With USD 171B+ in digital assets under management, the Cosmos apps and services connect using IBC, the Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol. This innovation enables you to freely exchange assets and data across sovereign, decentralized blockchains - https://v1.cosmos.network/ .

About Rewards Bunny (CRYPTO: RBUNNY) ($RBUNNY):



Rewards Bunny (CRYPTO: RBUNNY) ($RBUNNY ) is the first adaptive elastic tax token on the BSC with a cashback platform that rewards shoppers online with Crypto or U.S. Dollars. Rewards Bunny partners with top global brands, giving Reward Bunny shoppers deals and discounts while earning rewards. The Company works to roll out a debit visa card, RBUNNY Visa, which enables users to pay for future purchases in RBUNNY tokens. $RBUNNY, a BEP-20 token, secured by Binance's proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. The PoS consensus mechanism relies on stakeholders to become transaction validators - https://rewardsbunny.com & Twitter: @rewardsbunny .

About Splinterland.com (CRYPTO: SPS) ($SPS) :

Splinterlands.com (CRYPTO: SPS) ($SPS) is the first strategy card game to provide a seamlessly integrated marketplace that gives the player FULL CONTROL of their cards. These cards are non-fungible tokens (NFT's) with real monetary value. Players can buy, sell, or trade these digital assets just like physical trading cards. Splinterlands runs on the Hive blockchain, recording all actions in the game on the blockchain. That means anyone can join the game by creating a Hive blockchain address, making the game permissionless. It also provides Splinterlands with a transparent record of all actions in the game, including battle results, which ensures fairness and transparency. Earn anywhere at anytime. Splinterlands is available on both desktop and mobile devices - https://splinterlands.com/ .

About Pink Panda Holdings, Inc. (CRYPTO: PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA):

Pink P a nda Holdings, Inc . (CRYPTO: PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA ), a Delaware C-Corp, based in Chicago, creates a non-custodial, fully on-chain, mobile-first wallet as well as decentralized exchange (DEX) that will support up to 5x margin/leverage trading with a seamless, centralized-exchange feel starting on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Their utility token for the PinkPanda Exchange, $PINKPANDA was launched on May 29, 2021. The community continues to grow through its applications on Android and iOS - https://www.pinkpanda.finance/ .

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S. and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street" and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The T.V. platforms reach over 540 million homes in the U.S. and international markets. NEWSMAX / New to The Street T.V. show airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 AM E.T. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

