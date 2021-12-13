California Law Firm Champions Women & BIPOC Entrepreneurs

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsus Law has launched a new product, The Parsus Startup Toolkit, an all-in-one legal solution for California business owners. The inclusive model reduces unexpected costs, provides discounts on Parsus attorneys' rates, and connects women and BIPOC entrepreneurs with a legal team that understands their experiences.

A record number of Americans opened new businesses in 2021. Through September, 4 million new business applications were filed, about 1 million more than the same period last year. And today's entrepreneurs are better representative of the country's population: Black and Hispanic communities currently lead the way in starting new businesses.

"It's been inspiring to see so many entrepreneurs from underserved communities take the leap into business ownership," said Ju Park, Parsus' managing and co-founding partner. "My team and I wanted to do something big to support these BIPOC business owners, which is how The Parsus Startup Toolkit came to be."

The Parsus Startup Toolkit makes it both easy and financially feasible for budding entrepreneurs to get the legal support they need. For $2,000 or less, Parsus will provide clients with LLC or Corporation formation, various filings, one-on-one time with a corporate attorney, and more. And the all-in-one offering is available to new and established businesses alike.

"We want to alleviate the anxiety that many minority business owners feel when working with a law firm," said Park. "It can be nerve-wracking to work with a team that does not represent your experiences, and the hourly pricing model can make it hard for new business owners to budget for. Our team has worked hard to alleviate these stressors, making it possible and comfortable for business owners of all backgrounds to set up a legally sound organization."

Parsus is a boutique corporate law firm. The Pasadena-based firm supports California businesses across sectors, with a client list that varies from big tech companies to nonprofits. Parsus' women-led team supports women and BIPOC business owners and leaders through pro bono work and The Parsus Startup Toolkit, an affordable legal solution.

