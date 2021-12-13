Barfresh Awarded Five-Year Contract to Supply Product to Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) School Meal Program

Twist & Go to be Supplied to 76 Army & Air Force School Installations



AAFES School Meal Program Serves 3 Million Meals in a Single School Year

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group Inc. (the "Company" or "Barfresh") (OTCQB:BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced that it was awarded a five-year contract from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) for its Twist & Go product to be part of the AAFES School Meal Program. Barfresh successfully won this contract due to Twist & Go meeting USDA guidelines under its Child Nutrition Program, which allows schools to seek reimbursement for meals served, and the yogurt component allows the product to be shipped frozen overseas and maintain shelf life freshness. Barfresh has started shipping Twist & Go product and it will be served to students in 76 schools across 9 countries overseas.

The Exchange School Meal Program provides wholesome, nutritious meals to eligible students in participating Outside Continental United States (OCONUS) Department of Defense schools. The Exchange provides school lunch to K-12 students in 76 school cafeterias on Army and Air Force installations in 9 countries overseas. In the 2020-2021 school year, the Exchange served an average of 17,700 meals per day for a total of more than 3 million meals over the school year including Grab and Go meals for service during the pandemic.

Riccardo Delle Coste, Chief Executive Officer of Barfresh commented, "We began our relationship with the U.S. military over three years ago when we were approved to sell our smoothie products into all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. I'm proud to extend that relationship with today's announcement and further support our military and their families. The Exchange follows the same USDA guidelines as schools throughout the United States, thereby making our Twist & Go product the perfect addition to their school meal program as our product meets those stringent guidelines and is loved by students and administrators. Twist & Go has proven to have many expansion opportunities as it helped grow our presence in the domestic school channel doubling the number of school locations serving our product. Now it is expanding our reach internationally within the education channel."

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (OTCQB:BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking, including statements about the Company's commercial progress, and success of its strategic relationship(s). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "grow", "expand", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "should", "hypothetical", "potential", "forecast" and "project", "continue," "could," "may," "predict," and "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in the press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made based on experience, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the Company's recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including any warnings, risk factors and cautionary statements contained therein. Furthermore, the Company expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

