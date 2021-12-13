KULR Technology Group Hosts Society of Aerospace Engineers (SAE) G-27 Conference in Support of Safe Aircraft Li-Ion Battery Transportation

Regulatory Agencies and International Organizations are Increasingly Concerned with the Prevention of Battery Fires in Transit



SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, announced today it will host the Society of Aerospace Engineers ("SAE") G-27, a Lithium Battery Packaging standard committee, in San Diego, CA, during the second half of 2022.

"Safe transportation of lithium-ion batteries on aircrafts is fundamental to accelerating the adoption of sustainable energy sources across industries," commented Michael Mo, CEO and Co-Founder of KULR Technology Group. "It's always been an important part of our strategy to work with regulators around the world to incorporate battery safety technologies into regulatory roadmap discussions. Successfully securing the US DoT special permits were the result of our work with US Department of Transportation and PHMSA. KULR is committed to continued innovation and support international battery safety standards, and we look forward to hosting the SAE G-27 Conference in 2022."

SAE G-27 is a technical committee within SAE's General Projects Systems Group responsible for the development and maintenance of minimum performance package standards that support the safe shipment of lithium batteries as cargo on aircraft. The committee works in conjunction with related bodies such as the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), International Air Transport Association (IATA), International Federation of Airline Pilots Association (IFALPA), International Coordination Council for Aerospace Industry Association (ICCAIA), European Association for Advanced Rechargeable Batteries (RECHARGE), Rechargeable Battery Association (PRBA), Battery Association of Japan (BAJ), defense agencies, and regulatory authorities.

KULR is hosting the meeting in the interest of promoting the safe transport of lithium batteries aboard aircrafts and to mitigate the risks of thermal events and fires in air transportation. The Company's goal is to provide total battery safety solutions that increase the efficiency of battery systems and improve sustainability, as well as provide end-of-life battery management, the packaging, storage, and transportation of lithium-ion batteries.

About KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company's roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.KULRTechnology.com.

