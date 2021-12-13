Press Release

Nicox Appoints Doug Hubatsch as new Chief Scientific Officer to lead Clinical and Non-clinical Development





December 13, 2021– release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France



Nicox SA (PARIS:FR, COX)), an international ophthalmology company, today announced the appointment of Doug Hubatsch to lead all of the Company's non-clinical and clinical development activities. As Chief Scientific Officer, Doug Hubatsch will be responsible for setting the research and development strategy of the Group and will be a member of the Nicox Executive Committee, reporting to Michele Garufi, Chief Executive Officer. He will be based in Nicox's US subsidiary Nicox Ophthalmics Inc., in Durham, North Carolina.







"Doug will be responsible for implementing the future development strategy for all of our pipeline assets. He brings Nicox extensive experience in life sciences, focused on ophthalmology for the last 14 years, covering mid-late stage development, pre-marketing and commercial assets, specializing recently in glaucoma and ocular surface disease. He has successfully worked with the US FDA on a number of therapeutic products and his late-stage development and medical affairs expertise will be essential as Nicox prepares for the approval and potential launch of NCX 470. Overall, Doug's broad scientific experience and multi-disciplinary background are an excellent fit for Nicox." said Michele Garufi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nicox.







Doug Hubatsch joins Nicox from Novartis Pharmaceuticals, where he was Global Medical Head for Ocular Surface Disease and Digital Medicines within Global Medical Affairs. He has more than 25 years' experience in Discovery Research, Development and Medical Affairs in Novartis, Alcon, Roche and AstraZeneca and has been involved with the launch of more than 10 products through his career including Simbrinza (Alcon) for glaucoma and Xiidra (Novartis) for dry eye disease.



"The Nicox pipeline has great potential in two key areas that I have focused on recently – glaucoma and ocular surface disease, which includes blepharitis and dry eye. I look forward to using my experience to benefit the development of Nicox's pipeline, in strong collaboration with the existing experienced and international R&D team of the company. " said Doug Hubatsch.

About Nicox

Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox's lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma. The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of South East Asian markets.



Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.



For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.



Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox's business are presented in the 3rd chapter of the ‘Document d'enregistrement universel, rapport financier annuel et rapport de gestion 2020' filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 1, 2021 which are available on Nicox's website (www.nicox.com).