STANDARD LITHIUM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Standard Lithium Ltd. on Behalf of Standard Lithium Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Standard Lithium Ltd. ("Standard Lithium" or the "Company") (NYSE:SLI) on behalf of Standard Lithium stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Standard Lithium has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On November 18, 2021, Blue Orca Capital ("Blue Orca") published a short report alleging that Standard Lithium's claims of achieving 90% recovery rates of battery grade lithium at its Arkansas demonstration site are not supported by data submitted by Standard Lithium to the Arkansas Oil & Gas Commission, which "appears to show that the Demonstration Plant, which has been operating for 18 months, is barely achieving a fraction of this projected recovery rate." The report also alleges that the Company's German joint venture partner says proof of concept has not been achieved and that "extraction is not fully there where we would like it to be."

On November 18, 2021 following publication of the Blue Orca report, Standard Lithium's stock price fell $1.86 per share, or 18.84% percent, to close at $8.01 per share.

