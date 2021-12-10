IBN's CryptoCurrencyWire to Serve as Official NewsWire for the European Blockchain Convention

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- IBN ("InvestorBrandNetwork"), a multifaceted communications organization with 50+ brands such as CryptoCurrencyWire ("CCW"), today announces its collaboration with the European Blockchain Convention on the occasion of next week's event, which is set to be held in an entirely digital format Dec. 13-16, 2021.



The European Blockchain Convention was founded in 2017 with the stated mission to accelerate the blockchain ecosystem in Europe. Since then, the conference has become a key meeting point of the blockchain industry in Europe, combining world-class content and large audiences while leveraging the organizers' extensive experience in hosting online and offline events.

Over the first nine months of 2021, global venture capital funding touched $15 billion, which is up substantially from 2020's full-year total of $3.1 billion. Amidst that backdrop of surging interest within the sector, the European Blockchain Convention is set to attract upwards of 2,500 attendees who will get access to the talks and round-table discussions held by a carefully curated lineup of more than 120 speakers who will join this year's event.

Presenters will include the likes of Algorand Foundation CEO Sean Lee; "The Bitcoin Standard" author Dr. Saifedean Ammous; Bitstamp managing director Jean-Baptiste Graftieaux; Bank of Israel deputy governor Mr. Andrew Abir; Bank Santander head of blockchain Coty de Monteverde; Circle chief strategy officer Dante Disparte; Distrikt co-founder Andra Georgescu; ConsenSys Health founder Heather Flannery; and Hyperledger executive director Daniela Barbosa and European Parliament member Eva Kaili.

CryptoCurrencyWire ("CCW") has been engaged as the Official NewsWire of the European Blockchain Convention to leverage its extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase recognition for conference participants who are seeking to enhance visibility before investors, journalists, consumers and the public. Effective brand awareness strategies provided include article syndication to publicize the event via 5,000+ downstream partners, press releases to reach North American demographics, and featured placement of the event on IBN's dedicated events page.

"We are delighted to be working with IBN and CryptoCurrencyWire on the occasion of our upcoming European Blockchain Convention," said European Blockchain Convention co-founder Daniel Salmerón. "Their widespread syndication network delivers further exposure for our sponsors while complementing our existing strategies to increase attendance and participation."

Separately, and in addition to the coverage provided by CryptoCurrencyWire, IBN is set to provide social media coverage of the virtual event. Collectively among its 50+ brands, IBN reaches more than 2 million likes and followers across a variety of social networking platforms.

"Our team is excited to be working with the European Blockchain Convention's team of professionals as we work collectively to highlight the exciting innovations taking place with blockchain technology while helping newcomers better understand the industry," said Jonathan Keim, director of communications of IBN. "The European Blockchain Convention has become the most influential blockchain event in Europe, and we always appreciate valuable opportunities like this one to help advance the space as a whole."

For additional details about the European Blockchain Convention, visit https://eblockchainconvention.com.

About IBN

IBN ("InvestorBrandNetwork") consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire ("NNW") and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information on IBN, visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website, applicable to all content provided by IBN wherever published or re-published: https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com



