Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 per share

Globe Newswire  
December 10, 2021
CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A common stock. This dividend is payable on January 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2021.

About Mondelēz International 
Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Contacts:      Jessica Vogl
  +1-847-943-5678
  news@mdlz.com

 


