Praxis Precision Medicines to Host Movement Disorder Day on December 17, 2021

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance, today announced that the Company will host a Movement Disorder Day from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, December 17, 2021 virtually and in New York City.



During the event, Praxis' management team will review the Company's Movement Disorder franchise, one of its three franchises in addition to Psychiatry and Rare Diseases. The Movement Disorder Day will include an assessment of the Essential Tremor market, present the development path for PRAX-944 and PRAX-114 in Essential Tremor and will provide a look forward at what's next with a focus on the upcoming PRAX-944 clinical study in Parkinson's disease.

A live webcast and slide presentation will be available through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of the company's website at www.praxismedicines.com, and a microsite for the event is accessible through https://movementday.praxismedicines.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available on Praxis' website for 90 days following the event.

About Praxis

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders (CNS) characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis is applying insights from genetic epilepsies to broader neurological and psychiatric disorders, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a broad portfolio, including multiple disclosed programs across CNS disorders including depression, epilepsy, movement disorders and pain syndromes, with three clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

