Replays Available from the Influential Companies of the Sequire Clean Tech Conference

Globe Newswire  
December 10, 2021 9:00am   Comments
LOS ANGELES , Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- via InvestorWire -- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, hosted the 2021 Sequire Clean Tech & Electric Vehicles Conference, a preeminent virtual investor event, on Dec. 6.

This elite event featured presentations from 25+ premier stock market companies innovating in the clean tech space, as well as talks with executives moving the industry forward. The companies and keynotes covered many areas in this sector, including: electric vehicles, energy & power, and materials & chemicals.

Keynotes and panels:

Most viewed presentations:

See all replays from these clean tech-focused companies for free:

The presenting company video calls will be available to view for three months. Visit the event website to see all the presentations and keynotes: https://cleantech21.mysequire.com/

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contacts
Bri Kelvin
investors@srax.com

Corporate Communications
IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


