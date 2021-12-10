Scottish bus operator Xplore Dundee orders 12 NFI electric double-deck buses

LARBERT, Scotland, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:NFI, OTC:NFYEF, TSX:NFI) NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, subsidiary Alexander Dennis Limited ("ADL"), today announced that the ADL and BYD electric vehicle partnership has supplied 12 British-built electric double deck buses to bus operator Xplore Dundee. These new vehicles will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and deliver cleaner, quieter, more sustainable mobility along one of Scotland's most polluted streets.



The ADL and BYD UK electric vehicle partnership is the UK's leading electric bus producer. ADL is a subsidiary of leading independent global bus manufacturer NFI, while BYD is a global leader in batteries, energy management and electric mobility. Xplore Dundee is based in Dundee, Scotland, and is part of McGill's, a major UK bus operator.

Built locally in Scotland at ADL's factory in Falkirk, utilising BYD's pioneering expertise in batteries and integrated powertrain technology, the 12 BYD ADL Enviro400EV are Dundee's first zero-emission buses. Once driver training is complete early in 2022, the buses will run on Xplore's route 28, serving the city's Lochee Road, which is currently the fourth most polluted street in Scotland. The introduction of these electric buses will further improve local air quality in a city, Dundee, Scotland, that is at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution, with a council-owned fleet of more than 150 EVs.

"NFI is pleased to provide these electric buses to drive zero-emission mobility in Dundee, Scotland, a city that is gaining worldwide recognition for its ambition and vision," said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. "The evolution to zero-emission transportation is accelerating around the world, and NFI continues to lead the charge through the provision of industry leading vehicles, infrastructure, service, workforce development and aftermarket support."

The deployment of these electric buses in Dundee comes shortly after the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference, also held in Scotland, where similar BYD ADL electric buses played prominent roles in the transport of delegates as well as state leaders, demonstrating that electric buses are an essential part of the solution to the climate emergency.

"This is a milestone moment for us at Xplore Dundee – we are so proud to bring these electric double deckers to Dundee, the first of their kind for the city, said Christine McGlasson, Managing Director, Xplore Dundee. "Our fleet is now three-quarters low or zero emission – and we're not going to stop there. We believe that buses are the solution to pollution, and as part of the McGill's group we intend to continue investing in our fleet to provide a cleaner, greener public transport offering to the people of our Dundee."

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 80 cities in five countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and the Company's vehicles have completed over 50 million EV service miles. Today, NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through a four-pillar approach that includes buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development.

NFI also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center ("VIC"), the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 4,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, technology, and workforce development, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in nine countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI Shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI and the Debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI.DB. Further information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, www.nfi.parts, and www.carfaircomposites.com.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Limited ("ADL") is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK's largest bus and coach manufacturer. ADL offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

