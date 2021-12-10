Cogniac Elevates Ashley Applegarth as New Director of North American Sales

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogniac Corporation ("Cogniac"), a San Jose, California-based provider of enterprise-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) image and video analysis, today announced the promotion of Ashley Applegarth as its new Director of North American Sales. In this new role, Applegarth will leverage her expertise in strategic business development to strengthen Cogniac's sales division and North American market strategy in support of the increasing demand for AI vision solutions.



Applegarth joined Cogniac earlier this year in Enterprise Sales and brings over 10 years of experience in customer service and sales management. Her core capabilities cover enterprise technology, including serving in director-level sales and business development roles at Fuze, Cradlepoint, and Doddle. As Director of North American Sales, Applegarth will work closely with Cogniac's marketing and partnership teams to develop strategic growth initiatives for vision AI adoption across new markets and verticals.

"Ashley is an experienced sales professional and has been central to the development of our sales and customer engagement practices," said Cogniac CEO, Chuck Myers. "In the nascent space of enterprise AI, exceptional performance and customer satisfaction are the core of our operations. We believe that an investment in strong business development executives removes barriers to vision AI adoption and empowers innovative change in a variety of industries. Ashley has demonstrated her unique ability to understand organizational problems and create an independent AI solution for every customer and we're thrilled to leverage her talents as we increase the scale of our customer relationships."

Applegarth commented, "My passion for unlocking organizational efficiencies has flourished at Cogniac. We're in a prime position to grow the influence of vision AI to new heights with our increasing market presence. Our competitive value comes with the system's ability to learn and improve, simultaneously, and I'm looking forward to utilizing the same actionable intelligence in expanding Cogniac's customer portfolio."

Applegarth earned her B.A. in Broadcast and Electronic Communications from San Francisco State University.

About Cogniac Corporation

Cogniac offers the most advanced enterprise Visual Intelligence Platform. Cogniac enables businesses to realize superhuman levels of accuracy and efficiency in complex environments, from manufacturing to industrial, government to marine. Cogniac's technology maximizes the value of the newest and most abundant form of data – visual data. By deploying Convolutional Neural Networks and Hyper Parameter Optimization, Cogniac's platform achieves process performance optimization with very little technical knowledge required from human subject matter experts. For more information, visit Cogniac.ai



Cogniac Press Contact:

Catherine Adcock

Gateway Group

Catherine@gatewayir.com

+1 (949) 574-3860



