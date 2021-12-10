aTyr Pharma to Present at Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Conference

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced a presentation at the Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Conference which is being held December 12 – 16, 2021 in San Diego, CA, and virtually.



The presentation will discuss the practical utility of repertoire data for antibody affinity maturation, including clonal grouping of sequencing data with lead candidates to understand likely maturation pathways and partially mature antibodies with minimal effort, complementing existing methods. aTyr's tRNA synthetase biology platform is focused on elucidating novel pathways mediated through extracellular response and creating new biologics to modulate these pathways, by either developing protein therapies based on extracellular tRNA synthetase fragments or generating monoclonal antibodies to target the pathway. Engineering techniques that enhance the affinity and selectivity of antibodies can accelerate the development of antibody therapeutics against novel targets.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Practical Utility of Repertoire Data for Antibody Affinity Maturation

Presenter: Luke Burman, Senior Scientist. aTyr Pharma, San Diego, CA.

Session: Workshop B: When High Affinity is Necessary in Antibody Engineering

Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Time: 11:15am PST / 2:15pm EST

"We are excited to present on this novel approach that highlights aTyr's cutting-edge, in-house antibody engineering techniques," said Leslie Nangle, Ph.D., Vice President, Research at aTyr. "These methods have broad applicability for aTyr's tRNA synthetase platform and present an opportunity to support the expansion of our pipeline with enabling technology that accelerates the development of antibody candidates with high affinity and selectivity for their receptor targets."

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr's research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr's primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the Neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com .



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are usually identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," and variations of such words or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by such safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding potential tRNA synthetase or antibody therapeutic candidates; the potential therapeutic benefits and applications of our current and future product candidates; timelines and plans with respect to certain development activities and certain development goals. These forward-looking statements also reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, as reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements, are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by our management that, although we believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, risks associated with the discovery, development and regulation of our product candidates, the risk that we or our partners may cease or delay preclinical or clinical development activities for any of our existing or future product candidates for a variety of reasons (including difficulties or delays in patient enrollment in planned clinical trials), the possibility that existing collaborations could be terminated early, and the risk that we may not be able to raise the additional funding required for our business and product development plans, as well as those risks set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other SEC filings. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Ashlee Dunston

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

adunston@atyrpharma.com









