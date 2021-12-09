IN8bio Promotes Kate Rochlin, Ph.D. to Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies utilizing its proprietary DeltEx platform, today announced the promotion of Kate Rochlin, Ph.D. to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Dr. Rochlin previously served as Vice President, Operations and Innovation.



Dr. Rochlin will be responsible for multiple functional areas, including chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC), technical operations, laboratory operations as well as collaborative development of our preclinical pipeline and clinical translational programs. Dr. Rochlin will also continue to work with our early innovation programs and partners.

"Since joining IN8bio in August 2020, Kate has been a major contributor to operations across the Company, helping to aggressively drive our growth and the advancement of our pipeline," said William Ho, Chief Executive Officer of IN8bio. "She has a track record of success and has been an instrumental part of our management team. We are delighted to promote Kate to her new position as COO and look forward to her leadership in the advancement of our operations."

At IN8bio, Dr. Rochlin has led several areas of operations and corporate development, including key contributions to our successful initial public offering (IPO) in August 2021. Dr. Rochlin has also been responsible for the development of analytical, quality and manufacturing teams and spearheading the buildout of the Company's planned 10,000 sq. ft. research laboratory in Birmingham, AL. Prior to joining IN8bio, Dr. Rochlin gained extensive expertise in company development at Curadigm, where she served as Chief Business Officer, Nanobiotix, Filament Biosolutions and Immunovent, the latter of which she co-founded and served as Chief Scientific Officer. At these companies she conducted scientific research, managed intellectual property strategy, oversaw business development and managed company operations, including corporate strategy, partnering and team development. Dr. Rochlin was recognized in 2019 as one of the top women in tech by Crain's New York Business. Dr. Rochlin earned a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology and Genetics from Weill Cornell Medical College and conducted research at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. She earned a B.A. in Biology from the University of Pennsylvania.

"I joined IN8bio because of its novel and innovative approach to gamma-delta T-cell therapies for cancer," said Dr. Rochlin. "The DeltEx platform's groundbreaking approach has the potential to be applicable across multiple solid and liquid tumors. It may also be the first immuno-oncology therapeutic to use engineered chemotherapy resistance in gamma-delta T-cells to drive cell therapy response and efficacy. I am thrilled to be recognized for my organizational contributions to date and excited to advance our platform for the benefit of patients."

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio's DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other solid tumor types.

For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the impact of Dr. Rochlin's promotion on its operations; the timing of initiation, progress and scope of clinical and preclinical trials for IN8bio's product candidates; and the potential of IN8nio's DeltEx platform to discover and develop innovative product candidates. IN8bio may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: risks to site initiation, clinical trial commencement, patient enrollment and follow-up, as well as IN8bio's ability to meet anticipated deadlines and milestones, presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development of IN8bio's product candidates; the risk that IN8bio may not realize the intended benefits of its DeltEx platform; availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether the outcomes of preclinical studies will be predictive of clinical trial results; whether initial or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials; the risk that trials and studies may be delayed and may not have satisfactory outcomes; potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of IN8bio's product candidates; expectations for regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; IN8bio's reliance on third parties, including licensors and clinical research organizations; and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 10, 2021, as well as in other filings IN8bio may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and IN8bio expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.



