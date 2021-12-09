LiveToBeHappy, Inc. CEO, Kevin Cox, Participates in The Emerging Growth Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTC:CAVR, soon to be LTBH)) ("LiveToBeHappy" or the "Company"), a platform company that acquires undervalued assets and professionally manages them, participated in The Emerging Growth Conference event with a live, presentation and interactive Q&A session on December 8, 2021. LiveToBeHappy Inc.'s CEO, Kevin Vincent Cox led the discussion and outlined the Company's strategy and recent business highlights.



Key Messages:

LiveToBeHappy continues to acquire brands that will make a positive impact on the Company's valued community of customers and professionally manage them

LiveToBeHappy has built a diversified portfolio with investments in five sectors: real estate, business services, health and wellness, education, and travel and entertainment

The Company continues to invest in brands that align with its mission, ‘building lives not just places to live'



Kevin Vincent Cox, Chief Executive Officer of LiveToBeHappy, Inc., commented, "We were thrilled to participate in The Emerging Growth Conference yesterday morning as the event allowed us to present LiveToBeHappy's appealing business proposition to the investment community. We are very excited about the progress we have made with our uplisting to the OCTQB as well as furthering the due diligence process for the last two companies under Letter of Intent. We hope to complete the uplisting process as well as close on the acquisitions in the first quarter of 2022."

If attendees were not able to join the event live on December 8, 2021, an archived webcast will also be made available on the Emerging Growth Conference's YouTube channel at the following link: Emerging Growth Conference.

About LiveToBeHappy, Inc.

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. is a platform company that acquires undervalued assets and professionally manages them. LiveToBeHappy Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Sinacori Builders, is a residential land development and custom single- and multi-family home builder in Charlotte, N.C. LiveToBeHappy, Inc. has two remaining pending acquisitions under Letters of Intent which are expected to transform the Company into a vertically integrated real estate development company with a broader footprint and more diversified revenue stream. The Company's mission is to build lives, not just places to live. For more information, please visit our website at www.livetobehappy.com.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth Conference is a leading independent small-cap media portal. The conference focuses on covering companies in growth sectors with strong management teams, and innovative products and services. The Company received numerous questions during the interactive presentation, centered around the M&A pipeline, capital allocation, the uplisting status, and the individual businesses that have been acquired. Emerging Growth boasts projected attendance in the tens of thousands including individual investors, institutions, investment advisors and analysts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Alpha IR Group

Lisa Fortuna or Sam Cohen

LTBH@alpha-ir.com



