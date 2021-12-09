ORIC Pharmaceuticals to Host ASH Conference Call with Key Opinion Leader to Discuss Potential of ORIC-533 in Multiple Myeloma

Call to discuss poster presentation on ORIC CD73 inhibitor in human ex vivo multiple myeloma systems presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting



Senior author Dr. Kenneth Anderson to discuss beneficial effects of ORIC CD73 inhibitor on restoring human antitumor immunity in multiple myeloma

Webcast event scheduled for Monday, December 13, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced that the company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss their CD73 inhibitor program in multiple myeloma. On the call, management will be joined by Kenneth C. Anderson, M.D., Kraft Family Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Director of the Lebow Institute for Myeloma Therapeutics and Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, who will share his perspectives on CD73 inhibition and its promise in overcoming immune suppression in multiple myeloma.

Specifically, the call will focus on new ex vivo data from patients with multiple myeloma being presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, on the role of adenosine in immunosuppression, and on the ability of an ORIC CD73 inhibitor to restore antitumor immune activity as a single agent.

Details of the ASH poster presentation are as follows:

Title: CD73 inhibition overcomes immunosuppression and triggers autologous T-cell mediated multiple myeloma cell lysis in the bone marrow milieu Abstract #: 2675 Date & Time: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 6:00 - 8:00 pm ET Session: 651. Multiple Myeloma and Plasma Cell Dyscrasias: Basic and Translational

ORIC will host a conference call and webcast, Monday, December 13, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. ET. To participate in the conference call, please dial (833) 651-0991 (domestic) or (918) 922-6080 (international) and refer to conference ID 7989199. A live webcast and audio archive of the conference call will be available through the investor section of the company's website at www.oricpharma.com . The webcast will be available for replay for 90 days following the presentation.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients' lives by O vercoming R esistance I n C ancer. ORIC's lead product candidate, ORIC-101, is a potent and selective small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across a variety of solid tumors. ORIC-101 is currently in two separate Phase 1b trials in combination with (1) Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) in advanced or metastatic solid tumors and (2) Xtandi (enzalutamide) in metastatic prostate cancer. ORIC's other product candidates include (1) ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens, being developed for multiple myeloma, (2) ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer, and (3) ORIC-114, a brain penetrant inhibitor designed to selectively target EGFR and HER2 with high potency against exon 20 insertion mutations, being developed across multiple genetically defined cancers. Beyond these four product candidates, ORIC is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other hallmark cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to www.oricpharma.com , and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

