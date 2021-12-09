Carrot Fertility Expands Executive Team, Hires Former Aetna Executive as Chief Commercial Officer

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrot Fertility , the leading global fertility healthcare and family-forming benefits provider for employers and health plans, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the hiring of Tim Kelly as Chief Commercial Officer, as well as additional promotions across the customer success and product departments.



"Global fertility and family-forming is a rapidly expanding health benefit that has been traditionally underserved," said Kelly. "I am excited to join Carrot and help lead the team as we enable accessible and affordable fertility care for all."

Kelly brings 30 years of leadership experience in healthcare and insurance sales to Carrot. During his 15-year career at Aetna, Kelly led multiple lines of business including administration of medical, dental, pharmacy benefit management, behavioral health and employee assistance programs, benefits administration, clinical programs, and well-being programs for all national account clients. During his tenure, Kelly had P&L responsibility for hundreds of national accounts and managed a high-performing sales and account management team of 500 people. Prior to Aetna, Kelly was a sales executive at UnitedHealth Group, where he was responsible for new sales to large corporate sponsors as well as broker and consultant development.

In addition to hiring Kelly as Chief Commercial Officer, Carrot has promoted several senior leaders to chief officer roles alongside Tammy Sun, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Asima Ahmad, MD, MPH, Co-founder, and Chief Medical Officer.

"The demand for fertility and family-forming benefits has never been greater than it is today," said Sun. "We're proud of the team we've built at Carrot to meet this increasing demand, including these strong leaders who have significantly contributed to Carrot scaling as our customer and member base continues to grow globally."

"Our mission has always been to make fertility healthcare accessible for everyone beginning in the workplace," added Dr. Ahmad. "From clinical care navigation to engineering, product, customer success, and beyond, we've built a world-class team that's hard at work creating more equitable access to fertility care and family-forming options for our members."

Brooke Quinn, Senior Vice President of Customer Success, has been appointed Chief Customer Officer. In this role, Quinn will continue to ensure the engagement, success, retention, and growth of Carrot's more than 300 customers in more than 60 countries. Quinn is a trusted advisor and executive strategy leader with deep expertise in operations management, customer success and retention, and sales strategy and execution. Prior to joining Carrot, Quinn was Vice President of Customer Success and Enterprise Sales at DHI Group, Inc., and held additional executive customer success and sales roles at Dwolla and Businessolver.

James Wong, Vice President of Product, has been named Chief Product Officer. Wong is responsible for planning, creating, and implementing Carrot's overall product management, design, and content strategy. As Chief Product Officer, he will also oversee engineering and global solutions to ensure alignment across these teams as Carrot scales to support hundreds of employers and millions of members. Wong is a product leader with significant experience scaling tech-enabled services across multiple healthcare verticals including behavioral health, biopharma, and genomics with past positions at Lyra Health, Aktana, and Genome Medical. In addition, he held key roles at the Boston Consulting Group and BCG Digital Ventures focused on digital innovation, product development, and commercialization with technology, healthcare, and life sciences clients.

