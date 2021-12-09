adyn Wins Two Prestigious Industry Healthcare Awards

SEATTLE, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adyn , the first to create a test designed to prevent birth control side effects, announced today that it has been named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 in the Virtual Care category, and Elizabeth Ruzzo, Founder and CEO, has been honored as the recipient of Rock Health's Top 50 in Digital Health in the Builders category.



adyn is on a mission to be the most inclusive and patient-centric personalized medicine company. Its flagship product, an at-home Birth Control Test, helps individuals identify the best birth control for their unique biology by integrating two biological readouts: genetics and hormone levels. By partnering with individuals, adyn provides medically actionable scientific insights and empowers them to proactively optimize their health—from birth control, to fertility, and beyond.

"This year's Digital Health 150 is one of our most expansive yet, spotlighting 16 categories including virtual care, clinical trials tech, and workflow automation, as well as adding new categories such as home health tech and computer-aided imaging," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Last year's class has seen more than 20 exits, raised an additional $18.6B in aggregate funding, and announced over 250 partnerships since being recognized, and we're excited to see the future success of this year's winners."

The 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150, which showcases the most promising private digital health companies in the world, has raised roughly $14.9B in aggregate funding across 522 deals since 2016, and includes startups at various investment stages of development, from early-stage to well-funded unicorns. Companies this year include startups working on data integration & analytics, hybrid virtual/in-person care, digital therapeutics, clinical intelligence, and more. This year's Digital Health 150 was unveiled during CB Insights' annual Future of Health event.

Elizabeth Ruzzo, Founder and CEO, has a PhD in human genetics and genomics, and has conducted in-depth research on how biology and genetic markers predict response to medication. She created adyn, a precision medicine company that combines extensive hormone measurements with genetic analysis to empower each individual with information about their unique biology.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by CB Insights and Rock Health and included alongside other leading innovators and visionaries in digital health," said Elizabeth Ruzzo, Founder and CEO of adyn. "Consumers today want better control of their health and women want to find the best, most effective birth control personalized for them without unnecessary side effects. Our precision medicine approach is making this possible by giving women the scientific insights they need to make informed decisions about their health."

The Rock Health Top 50 in Digital Health Awards recognizes individuals and organizations via nominations from the digital health community that are making exceptional progress in driving resources, attention, and innovation towards making healthcare better for all. This year's award winners are Disruptors, Icons, Builders, Frontline Heroes, Policy Champions, Equity Advocates, Supporters, Luminaries, Storytellers and Public Health Leaders. The Builders category honors design, science, operations, medicine, and engineering leaders who are developing and scaling products and services for all. The Top 50 review committee composed of digital health leaders from diverse backgrounds and the Rock Health editorial team, select the finalists.

See the full list of CB Insights Digital Health 150 at https://www.cbinsights.com/research/report/digital-health-startups-redefining-healthcare/?utm_content=190409611 and the Rock Health Top 50 in Digital Health at https://www.top50indigitalhealth.com/2021honorees .

About CB Insights and the Digital Health 150

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from a pool of over 11,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores , CB Insights' proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com .

About Rock Health

Rock Health is a full-service seed fund that supports startups working in digital health, also called health technology. Rock Health offers funding, access to medical, venture, legal and corporate partners, and office space to its portfolio companies. https://rockhealth.com/

About adyn

adyn is a precision medicine company that combines hormone measurements with genetic analysis to create a unique biological fingerprint for every individual. Its flagship product, The Birth Control Test, is the first test of its kind to help people find the right birth control for their body and avoid adverse side effects. adyn's at-home test detects an individual's baseline hormone levels and their genetic predisposition to specific side effects, and its telemedicine providers offer personalized contraceptive counseling and Rx fulfillment based on the patient's unique biology. adyn's precision medicine approach creates the largest biobank in the 1.2T women's health market and fuels R&D of diagnostics from fertility to menopause for a new standard of healthcare. Led by a female Ph.D. in genetics and genomics, adyn seeks to advance equity in biomedical research to make scientific discovery more inclusive for all. Learn more at www.adyn.com .

