Garanti BBVA—a leading bank in Turkey—Selects Aware's Knomi to Establish Secure Remote Customer Onboarding Capabilities

BEDFORD, Mass., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc., (NASDAQ:AWRE), a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions and services, announces that a leading bank in Turkey, Garanti BBVA, has chosen its Knomi™ mobile biometric authentication framework to bring secure, remote customer onboarding and document verification capabilities to its mobile app. This partnership is expected to enable Garanti BBVA to reach new customer markets by reducing the need for customers to visit a branch in person to open new accounts.



As the pre-eminent banking franchise in Turkey, Garanti BBVA wanted to be able to reach new customers, cut down on operational costs, and take a leadership position in providing hassle-free banking services to its more than 15 million customers. After an exhaustive search for companies offering secure, remote onboarding technologies, Aware was selected for its longstanding leadership position in the biometrics space and its expertise with digital onboarding solutions. Local partner DVA Bilgi Teknolojileri A.S., who had been working with Aware for years on its digital onboarding offerings, helped to assist with the partnership with Garanti BBVA and ensure a successful implementation.

Aware's Knomi mobile biometric authentication framework provides Garanti BBVA with the secure, convenient mobile onboarding solution they need to securely enable new bank account openings without requiring customers to visit a brick-and-mortar bank location. With options for both face and voice matching over virtually any mobile device, advanced liveness detection to detect fraudulent activity, highly accurate selfie to document image comparison, and document verification capabilities for over 6,000 government issue ID documents, Knomi is the all-in-one solution Garanti BBVA chose to onboard new customers securely and conveniently, from virtually any location.

"We are very happy to have selected Aware for this particular project," stated Burçin Bıkmaz, director of Retail Digital Solutions at Garanti BBVA. "Knomi is an ideal solution to incorporate into our mobile application, providing our customers with a simple and secure method to open new accounts and verify their identities from the convenience of their own homes. We had a tight timeframe and a number of local regulations to overcome with this partnership, and we are happy to have successfully addressed them with help from Aware and DVA."

"Aware's Knomi is the perfect solution for Garanti BBVA's needs," said Rob Mungovan, chief commercial officer at Aware. "With Knomi's mobile biometric capabilities, Garanti BBVA can expand into new customer markets and facilitate a secure, convenient onboarding experience for new clients. We are thrilled that Garanti BBVA has chosen Aware and look forward to a long-lasting relationship between our companies."

"We have been working on the digital onboarding concept together with Aware since 2016," commented Gokhan Gozutok, managing partner of DVA. "Aware made a huge customization in the workflows to comply with expected Turkish regulation. Our colleagues at Garanti were very professional and demanding. I am impressed with their level of knowledge at every step. I am happy to see that the concept we built with Aware and Garanti BBVA became a standard in May 2021."

About Aware

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) is a biometric leader trusted around the world to provide biometric software solutions and services that enable customers to grow with frictionless mobile biometric identity management. From enrollment to identification, authentication and lifecycle management, Aware is empowering customers to embrace biometrics and end users to own their identities in a more mobile, remote, operational and touchless world. Its market-leading liveness detection and multi-modal biometric fusion improve security through fingerprint, face, iris and voice matching algorithms, mobile biometric capture and authentication software, biometric workflows and middleware, and a full scale ABIS. Aware serves customers across a multitude of industries, including financial services, enterprise security, healthcare, human resources, citizen ID, border management, law enforcement, defense and intelligence. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

About DVA Bilgi Teknolojileri

DVA Bilisim is the local partner of Aware in Turkey. DVA offers local support and maintenance to the largest banks in Turkey and Azerbaijan.

With around 20 professionals, DVA offers consultancy, project management and implementation of fraud monitoring and digital on-boarding solutions. DVA is also providing anti money laundering, face biometry and behavioural biometrics solutions to the banks. To learn more, visit www.dva.com.tr.

About Garanti BBVA

Established in 1946, Garanti Bank is Turkey's second largest private bank with consolidated assets of close to TL 631 billion (USD 71.3 billion) as of September 30, 2021.

Garanti BBVA is an integrated financial services group operating in every segment of the banking sector including corporate, commercial, SME, payment systems, retail, private and investment banking together with its subsidiaries in pension and life insurance, leasing, factoring, brokerage and asset management, besides international subsidiaries in the Netherlands and Romania. To learn more, visit: www.garantibbva.com.tr.

