Spearline among Ireland's fastest growing tech companies in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 2021 Awards.

Cork, Ireland., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skibbereen, Cork, 09 December 2021— Spearline today announced that for the eighth consecutive year, it is among the top 50 fastest growing technology companies in Ireland. The tech company ranked in the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in Ireland. Rankings are based on average percentage revenue growth over four years.

Speaking about the company's growth, Kevin Buckley, Co-Founder and CEO at Spearline said:

"To be one of the fastest growing tech companies in Ireland for the eighth year in a row is testament to our products, people, customers and innovation. We respond to our customers' needs, adapting and adding new products, and that has fuelled our growth - team growth, and growth in our global network coverage. Today, Spearline has coverage in over 70 countries globally, covering almost 94% of GDP generation."

Earlier this month, Spearline announced the multi million euro acquisition of Israeli real-time communications solutions developer testRTC. Commenting on the acquisition of testRTC, Buckley said: "Our acquisition of testRTC is a huge advancement towards the next step for Spearline. By integrating the testRTC technology with Spearline's current testing capabilities we are now in a position where we can provide our customers with a solution that no other vendor in the world can offer, and we have a team of experts to continue our development into the future."



The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards is one of Ireland's foremost technology award programmes. It is a ranking of the country's 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on revenue growth over the last four years, and this year marks 22 years of the programme celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship in Ireland's indigenous technology sector.



Cumulatively, the 2021 Fast 50 winners generated approximately €1 billion in total annual revenues and employed over 16,000 people in 2020. The average revenue of companies featured in the ranking was approximately €19 million, while the average growth rate of the companies over the last four years was over 700%. The awards also saw a record number of new entrants this year – in total, 20 companies are appearing on the ranking for the first time.

Announcing the winners of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 programme, David Shanahan, Partner, Deloitte said: "Congratulations to all of the companies that ranked this year. This is the first year we have seen the impact the pandemic has had on revenues of Irish tech companies. It will come as no surprise that many of this year's winners have achieved accelerated growth and scale as a result of the pandemic and being able to capitalise on the global move to a digital way of life.

"From enabling us to better look after ourselves, to providing critical technologies to keep businesses connected to customers, for example, these companies have shown us the creativity, resilience, and commitment to driving progress that is present in the indigenous technology sector in Ireland. It is also encouraging to see so many new entrants to the ranking – with a strong cohort of younger companies, the future of the indigenous sector looks bright. We are thrilled to showcase their achievements and wish them continued success over the coming years."

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking features both private and public listed technology companies that have demonstrated innovative strategies, sound management practices and marketplace vision, driving them to achieve the status of high-growth leaders. Full details on the winners can be found at www.fast50.ie. Winners were announced at a virtual ceremony on Wednesday 8 December 2021.

About Spearline

Spearline is a technology company that proactively monitors toll and toll-free numbers for audio quality and connectivity globally. It is headquartered in Skibbereen, Cork, Ireland and has offices in Waterford, Romania and India. The Spearline solution enables enterprises and telecommunications service providers to test connectivity and audio quality on global telecoms networks. Spearline has conducted millions of test calls worldwide, resulting in billions of data-points. Our products have been built in response to customer needs, and we continue to listen to our customers to deliver solutions to their ongoing challenges.



About Deloitte

At Deloitte, we make an impact that matters for our clients, our people, our profession, and in the wider society by delivering the solutions and insights they need to address their most complex business challenges.

As the largest global professional services and consulting network, with over 312,000 professionals in more than 150 countries, we bring world-class capabilities and high-quality services to our clients. In Ireland, Deloitte has approximately 3,000 people providing audit, tax, consulting, and financial advisory services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Our people have the leadership capabilities, experience and insight to collaborate with clients so they can move forward with confidence. In this press release references to Deloitte are references to Deloitte Ireland LLP. The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press. Deloitte Ireland LLP is the Ireland affiliate of Deloitte NSE LLP, a member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"). DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL and Deloitte NSE LLP do not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

