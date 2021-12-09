AppTech Corp. Appoints Chad Nelley as Chief Operations Officer

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Corp. ("AppTech") (OTC:APCX), a fintech company powering commerce experiences, announced today that Chad Nelley has joined the Executive Management Team as Chief Operating Officer. As COO of AppTech, Chad will provide leadership to establish and deploy policies and procedures to achieve operational success and go-to-market execution, including but not limited to organizational structure, revenue operations, customer success, human resources, marketing and oversight of traditional core facility and IT.



Virgil Llapitan, AppTech President commented, "We are thrilled to have Chad join the AppTech team! We have full confidence that welcoming Chad into his role as COO will drive results, spur growth and increase the overall efficiency of the Corporation."

"AppTech is poised to pioneer the next generation of financial technology innovation and I look forward to bringing my operations and leadership experience to help drive revenue growth, establish operational best practices and facilitate increased profitability. The Company's commitment to build out a world class executive team brings a great level of excitement to this phase. I am both honored and ecstatic to join at this juncture," Chad Nelley added.

Chad brings more than 25 years of corporate operations expertise, having extensive experience in the areas of core Operational Development, Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, IT, Cybersecurity and Real Estate management. He has spent the last 15 years working across a variety of leadership roles at ESET North America, most recently as their Executive Vice President of Operations. In this capacity, Chad drove significant profitability gains, leading a 3-year global IT standardization overhaul, reducing operational overhead and optimizing the systems stack with a focus on revenue and market growth attainment.

About AppTech

AppTech Corp. (OTC:APCX) is a publicly listed fintech company utilizing innovative payment processing and digital banking technologies to complement core merchant services capabilities. AppTech's patented and proprietary software will provide progressive and adaptable products that are available through a suite of synergistic offerings directly to merchants, banking institutions and business enterprises.

AppTech is developing an embedded, highly secure digital payments and banking platform that powers commerce experiences for clients and their customers. Based upon industry standards for payment and banking protocols, AppTech will offer standalone products and fully integrated solutions that deliver innovative, unparalleled payments, banking, and financial services experiences. Our processing technologies can be taken off-the-shelf or tapped into via our RESTful API to build fully branded and customizable experiences while supporting tokenized, multi-channel, and multi-method transactions.

For more information about our company, please visit www.apptechcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will" and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

