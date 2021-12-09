Alfredo Altavilla and Boris Collardi Invest in Roboze

HOUSTON, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roboze, provider of high-performance additive manufacturing (AM) solutions using the world's most accurate 3D printers for metal replacement, has announced that Alfredo Altavilla and Boris Collardi have invested in the company and joined its Advisory Board, along with Sandro De Poli (Chairman of the Board of Avio Aero), Federico Faggin (co-inventor of the microprocessor) and Alain Harrus (venture capitalist in Silicon Valley).



Alfredo Altavilla is one of the best-known industrial leaders on the global scene, having served as Executive VP at FCA after having been CEO of Iveco, FPT and Tofas, working alongside Sergio Marchionne, and leading FIAT to merge with Chrysler and become one of the major global automotive players. He is currently Executive Chairman of ITA Airways, Italy's new national airline, with the task of launching and consolidating it. He sits on numerous boards in Italy and the US and is Senior Advisor to CVC, Europe's largest private equity fund with assets of €75 billion.



"Additive Manufacturing is among the technologies that will help us meet future manufacturing, logistics and raw material sourcing challenges", he said, adding: "Roboze has a disruptive proprietary technology, the vision and a team of experts to lead the way. It is a pleasure for me to be an investor and member of the Advisory Board".



Roboze aims to reshape the global supply chain with cutting-edge 3D printing technology and a marketplace based on the Manufacturing as a Service model. Boris Collardi is a recognised leader in the financial industry having served as CEO at Julius Baer Group and Managing Partner at Pictet, two of the largest banking and asset management institutions, and will work with the company to support it on its organic and inorganic growth in the years to come.



"Roboze is changing global manufacturing through its proprietary 3D printing technology and use of super materials. I met with a team of experienced scientists and engineers and gained insight into their vision for the future - smart, sustainable and distributed manufacturing", he said. "This is a moment that we at Roboze will remember for a long time. Having the support of people like Alfredo Altavilla and Boris Collardi, makes us realise that we have done something significant, but more importantly, it tells us that we are on the right track to do something that will leave a mark", concluded Alessio Lorusso, Founder & CEO of Roboze.

For more information:

LaPresse SpA Communication and Press Office Director

Barbara Sanicola - barbara.sanicola@lapresse.it

+39 02 26305578 M +39 333 3905243

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4365cd5c-fbaf-4019-9522-dabd9f063ef7



