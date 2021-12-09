Billy Goat Brands' Investee Sophie's Kitchen to Exhibit at the Plant Based World Expo in New York

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE:GOAT) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance ("ESG") focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Sophie's Kitchen Inc. ("Sophie's Kitchen" or the "Portfolio Company"), will be exhibiting at the Plant Based World Expo (the "Expo") in New York City from December 9-10, 2021. Sophie's Kitchen will be featuring its growing line of Tasty AF (As Fish) plant-based seafood products in Booth #416 at the Javits Center from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM Eastern Time daily, in the same area of the Expo Hall as Beyond Meat, the Tofurky Company and the Plant Based Foods Association.



The Expo was founded by the Plant Based Food Association and Eat For The Planet. With over 200 leading brands in the plant-based sector in attendance, it encourages innovative plant-based businesses to network, source, and distribute products and services to consumers, other businesses, and investors. The Expo is expected to bring over 3,000 people together to network with like-minded individuals in the plant-based sector. Speakers and exhibitors will include experts, thought leaders, and innovators from around the world who will be sharing their insights with attendees. In addition to Sophie's Kitchen and the other organizations previously mentioned, notable exhibitors also include but are not limited to Daiya, Gardein Plant-Based Protein, and CHKN Not Chicken, Inc.

The Tasty AF (As Fish) line of products from Sophie's Kitchen currently includes plant-based shrimp, plant-based fish, toona, plant-based crab cakes, and plant-based smoked salmon. GOAT's Portfolio Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada and was recently named as one of the Top 10 Vegan Seafood Brands by PETA, as per the following link: https://www.peta.org/media/news-releases/its-ofishal-peta-names-the-10-best-vegan-seafood-brands/.

The U.S. plant-based retail market is estimated to be worth $5 billion, which has been growing at five times the rate of traditional meat products.1 This is being attributed to the increasing number of consumers who are shifting to allergen-free, sustainable or environmentally-friendly diets through vegetarianism and veganism. Sophie's Kitchen has been a pioneer in plant-based seafood products and, unlike other plant-based alternatives, it only uses allergen-friendly, non-GMO, and gluten-free ingredients like pea protein, konjac powder, olive oil, and seaweed in its products. GOAT holds up to a 45% interest in Sophie's Kitchen and is committed to supporting the Portfolio Company by providing capital markets advisory services and highlighting it as a leading disrupter in the plant-based seafood space.

Management Commentary

"We are excited to be exhibiting our product line of plant-based seafood products at the Plant Based World Expo. With over 3,000 businesses and interested people expected to be in attendance, we will be able to share the Sophie's Kitchen's story and highlight our products as a healthy seafood alternative for the whole family," said Miles Woodruff, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Sophie's Kitchen.

"The team at Sophie's Kitchen continues to disrupt the plant-based seafood space with cutting edge products like their plant-based shrimp. We are incredibly proud of Sophie's Kitchen as one of the leading exhibitors, in our view, at this major global plant-based food expo. As a pioneer in the ocean economy, with strong environmental, social and governance values, Sophie's Kitchen is definitely a core holding of our portfolio," added Tony Harris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GOAT.

For more information on the Expo, please visit: https://www.plantbasedworldexpo.com/.

ABOUT SOPHIE'S KITCHEN



Since 2010, Sophie's Kitchen has been a disruptive innovator and high-growth leader in the plant-based food industry, creating seafood alternatives that enable people to eat plant-based without giving up the flavors and textures they love. The brand is free of preservatives, gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO and offers a product portfolio full of great taste and clean, guilt-free alternatives. Sophie's Kitchen also strives to raise awareness around the destruction of oceanic ecosystems and the aquatic wildlife that lives in them by providing healthy plant-based seafood alternatives suitable for any lifestyle. The business is profoundly committed to making a positive difference globally by changing unsustainable and unethical industries into ones that are. For more information, please visit https://www.sophieskitchen.com/ and join in the mission for change by following @sophieskitchen on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT BILLY GOAT BRANDS

Billy Goat Brands is a venture capital platform focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the ocean economy. It intends to accomplish these goals through the identification of and investment in the securities of private businesses that are involved in the food and beverage industry, with a focus on: (i) plant-based protein, (ii) functional foods, (iii) food technology, and (iv) fermented foods. The Company plans to generate returns on its investments through various outcomes, including but not limited to go-public transactions, mergers or acquisitions, and the other liquidity events of its investee companies or projects. The paramount goal of Billy Goat Brands will be to generate maximum returns from its investments in a manner consistent with its environmental, social and governance values.

For more information about the Company, please visit https://billygoatbrands.com/. Its final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

