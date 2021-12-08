iSIGN Media Announces its interim Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. ("iSIGN" or "Company") (TSXV:ISD) (OTC:ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions announced the appointment of Alex Romanov as the interim Chief Executive Officer.



Alex Romanov has held a variety of positions with iSIGN, most recently as Strategic Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer. Alex's in-depth knowledge of iSIGN's technology, combined with his longstanding relationships with iSIGN's resellers and potential clients will prove invaluable in moving iSIGN forward with its new technology development, continued funding endeavours and attaining revenue goals.

The technology team that has been working with iSIGN since June of 2021 on various improvements and enhancements to iSIGN's existing technology and new technology is well underway and will be continuing with these and other new projects.

iSIGN's technology developments will be outlined in future press releases and/or on iSIGN's website, as deemed appropriate.

About iSIGN Media

iSIGN, a Canadian company based in Toronto (Richmond Hill), Ontario is a data-focused, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that is a pioneering leader in the areas of location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing utilizing Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi connectivity in complete privacy. Creators of the Smart suite of products, a patented interactive proximity marketing technology, iSIGN enables the delivery of messages to mobile devices in proximity, with real-time reporting and analytics on a variety of metrics. 2019 winner of Richmond Hill's Innovator of the Year award. Partners include IBM, Keyser Retail Solutions, Baylor University, Verizon Wireless, and Mtrex Network Solutions. www.isignmedia.com

© 2021 iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. All Rights Reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

Company contacts:

David Beck

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc.

info@isignmedia.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor Its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.



