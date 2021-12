K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Underground Drill Results at Kora, Including Step-Out Drilling to South and North

Underground drill hole KMDD0415 records multiple intersections including 7.51 m at 192.92 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") (1) or 192.50 g/t Au, 8 g/t Ag and 0.22% Cu from the K1 Vein.





Note (1): Gold equivalent (AuEq) exploration results are calculated using longer-term commodity prices with a copper price of US$3.30/lb, a silver price of US$21/oz and a gold price of US$1,600/oz.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. ("K92" or the "Company") (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce results from the ongoing underground diamond drilling of the Kora deposit at the Kainantu gold mine in Papua New Guinea.

The results for the latest 50 diamond drill holes completed from underground into the Kora deposit are summarized in Table 1 below. The results continue to demonstrate the high-grade and continuity of Kora, with intersections largely focused on increasing drill density up-dip, down-dip and to the south to upgrade resources for the upcoming Kora resource update which will then be integrated into the Stage 3 Expansion Definitive Feasibility Study. Results also include step out drilling to the south and north outside of the existing resource envelope. From the drilling results, all drill holes intersected mineralization, with 10 intersections exceeding 20 g/t AuEq, 25 intersections exceeding 10 g/t AuEq and 53 intersections exceeding 5 g/t AuEq.

The results are highlighted by holes KMDD0415 recording multiple intersections including 7.51 m at 192.50 g/t Au, 8 g/t Ag and 0.22% Cu (192.92 g/t AuEq, 4.11 m true width) from the K1 Vein; KMDD0312 recording multiple intersections including 7.60 m at 41.02 g/t Au, 24 g/t Ag and 0.41% Cu (41.91 g/t AuEq, 4.96 m true width) from the K1 Vein; KMDD0441 recording multiple intersections including 12.65 m at 25.97 g/t Au, 94 g/t Ag and 6.60% Cu (36.54 g/t AuEq, 8.16 m true width) from the K2 Vein, and; KMDD0471 recording multiple intersections including 8.00 m at 17.78 g/t Au, 39 g/t Ag and 2.03% Cu (21.16 g/t AuEq, 5.26 m true width) from the K1 Vein. Holes KMDD0415, KMDD0441 and KMDD0471 extended high-grade mineralization up-dip, and hole KMDD0312 delivered higher grades than nearby holes.

Drilling to the south continued to record high-grade intersections. Highlights include: KMDD0443 recording multiple intersections including 16.90 m at 3.03 g/t Au, 283 g/t Ag and 4.30% Cu (12.83 g/t AuEq, 10.42 m true width) from the K2 Vein, and; KMDD0453 recording multiple intersections including 8.20 m at 5.52 g/t Au, 97 g/t Ag and 6.35% Cu (15.77 g/t AuEq, 4.88 m true width) from the K2 Vein, both located outside the current resource. Additionally, KMDD0427 recorded multiple intersections including 12.00 m at 12.57 g/t Au, 194 g/t Ag and 8.46% Cu (27.08 g/t AuEq, 8.15 m true width) from the K2 Vein, and; KMDD0459 recorded multiple intersections including 6.20 m at 5.65 g/t Au, 166 g/t Ag and 8.74% Cu (20.19 g/t AuEq, 4.12 m true width) from the K2 Vein, both extending a known high-grade area towards the south, within the resource envelope.

Step-out drilling to the north also encountered high-grade intersections, demonstrating the potential for higher-grade mineralization to extend to the north, which was previously not an exploration focus. Highlights include: KMDD0312 recording multiple intersections including 7.60 m at 41.02 g/t Au, 24 g/t Ag and 0.41% Cu (41.91 g/t AuEq, 4.96 m true width) from the K1 Vein; KMDD0342 recording multiple intersections including 5.36 m at 29.28 g/t Au, 4 g/t Ag and 0.11% Cu (29.50 g/t AuEq, 4.30 m true width) from the K1 Vein and 5.60 m at 13.77 g/t Au, 153 g/t Ag and 1.49% Cu (17.90 g/t AuEq, 3.93 m true width) from the K2 Vein, and; KMDD0332 recording multiple intersections including 1.65 m at 21.41 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag and 0.07% Cu (21.53 g/t AuEq, 1.07 m true width) from the K1 Vein. As the twin incline development advances towards the Kora Resource, there will be increased capability to target Kora Deeps and a potential northern strike extension to depth in the second half of 2022.

Other high-grade intersections include: KMDD0401 recording multiple intersections including 5.53 m at 16.73 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag and 0.75% Cu (17.87 g/t AuEq, 3.40 m true width); KMDD0322 recording multiple intersections including 6.20 m at 16.91 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag and 0.19% Cu (17.22 g/t AuEq, 5.01 m true width), and; KMDD0328 recording multiple intersections including 4.80 m at 16.31 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag and 0.07% Cu (16.44 g/t AuEq, 4.34 m true width), all three intersections from the K1 Vein. On the K2 Vein, KMDD0437 recorded multiple intersections including 2.15 m at 19.27 g/t Au, 10 g/t Ag and 1.12% Cu (20.99 g/t AuEq, 1.64 m true width).

Long sections of K1 and K2 showing the location of the latest drill holes are provided in figures 1 and 2, respectively. A long section showing Kora drilling to date is provided in figure 3. A core photograph of drill hole KMDD0415 is provided in figure 4 and a core photograph of drill hole KMDD0427 is provided in figure 5.

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, "The latest drilling results at Kora continue to deliver very high grades, solid thickness while also expanding known and delineating new high-grade areas. Of the 50 holes drilled, all intersected mineralization, 10 intersections exceeded 20 g/t AuEq and 25 intersections exceeded 10 g/t AuEq. The results also featured one of our higher-grade holes reported to date, KMDD0415 at 7.51 m at 192.92 g/t gold equivalent from the K1 Vein.

In addition to high-grade step-outs to the south, the results were also highlighted by high-grade step-outs to the north. Until recently, northern strike extension drilling has not been a focus and we are very encouraged by the high-grade drilling results, which included KMDD0312 recording 7.60 m at 41.91 g/t AuEq from the K1 vein; KMDD0342 recording 5.36 m at 29.50 g/t AuEq from the K1 Vein, and; 5.60 m at 17.90 g/t AuEq from the K2 Vein. As the twin incline advances to the south towards the resource at Kora, in the second half of 2022, we plan to utilize this infrastructure to explore not only Kora Deeps but also potential northern extensions to Kora.

I would also like to note that this set of results at Kora will be our final set ahead of our upcoming Kora resource update. Over the past 18 months, drilling at Kora has largely been infill and we are pleased to highlight that we have recently commenced a major pivot to resource growth focused drilling. At Judd, there now four drill rigs operating from underground; the majority of our underground drill rigs. At Kora South, drilling has recently commenced for the first time from surface and plans are in place to add a second drill rig. Step-out drilling at Kora will also progress from underground. Deeper targeted drilling at the Blue Lake porphyry is well underway, in addition to multiple holes awaiting core logging and assay. We have eliminated our core logging and assay backlog at Kora and Judd. We are certainly excited about our exploration activities for 2022."

Table 1 - Kainantu Gold Mine – Significant Intercepts from Kora Diamond Drilling