Generation Mining enters into binding agreement to become 100% owner of Marathon Project

TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Mining Limited (TSX:GENM, OTCQB:GENMF) ("Gen Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding acquisition agreement (the "Acquisition Agreement") with Stillwater Canada Inc. ("Stillwater") a subsidiary of Sibanye Stillwater Limited ("Sibanye-Stillwater") and the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Generation PGM Inc. ("Gen Subco"), pursuant to which Gen Subco will acquire Stillwater's remaining 16.5% interest in the Marathon Palladium Copper project in Northwestern Ontario (the "Marathon Project") (the "Transaction").



Sibanye-Stillwater (including its affiliates) currently owns 11,053,795 common shares of Gen Mining, and on closing of the Transaction will own 32,813,127 common shares, representing approximately 19.1% of the outstanding Gen Mining common shares. Gen Mining will acquire Sibanye-Stillwater's remaining stake in the Marathon Project through the issuance to Stillwater of 21,759,332 common shares of Gen Mining, at a price of $0.69 per share (which represents the closing price of Gen Mining's common shares on December 7, 2021). The Transaction will increase Gen Subco's interest in the Marathon Project to 100%. Upon completion of the Transaction, Stillwater will hold no direct interest in the Marathon Project and the joint venture agreement, dated July 10, 2019, between Stillwater and Gen Subco will be terminated. The Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange.

"Sibanye-Stillwater has proven itself to be an exceptional joint venture partner in the Marathon Project. We are happy that one of the world's largest Platinum Group Metal producers will continue as Generation Mining's largest shareholder as we advance the Marathon Project through the next phase of development," said Jamie Levy, Gen Mining President and CEO. "We have long aspired to own 100% of this incredible project. The Transaction gives us greater flexibility in all aspects of financing and developing the project plus a larger exposure to the potential profits flowing from Marathon."

Neal Froneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater commenting on the Transaction, said "We believe that the exchange of our direct participation interest for an increased shareholding in Generation Mining is a positive step in providing Generation Mining with more flexibility at project level while allowing us to retain exposure to the Project as it advances to development."

The 21,759,332 shares to be issued pursuant to the Transaction shall be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada of four months and one day, as well as certain contractual lock-up and resale restrictions for a period of 18 months.

About the Company

Gen Mining's focus is the development of the Marathon Project, a large undeveloped platinum group metal mineral deposit in Northwestern Ontario. The Company released the results of the Feasibility Study on March 3, 2021 and published the NI43-101 Technical Report dated March 25, 2021. The Marathon property covers a land package of approximately 22,000 hectares, or 220 square kilometres. Upon closing of the Transaction noted above, Gen Mining will own a 100% interest in the Marathon Project.

The Feasibility Study in respect of the Marathon Project estimated that at US$1725/oz palladium, and US$3.20/lb copper, Marathon's Net Present Value (at 6% discount rate) is approximately C$1.07 billion with a payback of 2.3 years and an Internal Rate of Return of 30%. Up front capital costs were estimated at C$665 million. The mine would produce an estimated 245,000 palladium equivalent ounces per year over a 13-year mine life at an All-In Sustaining Cost of US$809 per palladium-equivalent ounce. For more information, please review the detailed Feasibility Study dated March 25, 2021, filed under the Company's profile at SEDAR.com.

